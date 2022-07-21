Le chiffre d’affaires mondial du marché des communications militaires devrait dépasser 41,69 milliards de dollars d’ici 2028.

The major factor contributing to the growth of the military communications market may be the need for advanced communications equipment. For more secure communications, it is necessary to modernize equipment and replace aging ones. It is also important to reduce the size, weight and power of the components.

Market Size – USD 31.94 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.43%, Market Trends – Growing demand for Advanced Ka-Band Satellites for Communication Services and Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (Manets).

The military communications market is expected to grow from USD 31.94 billion in 2020 to USD 41.69 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period. The growing demand for military communication security, the need for advanced communication equipment and the fact that the increase in disputes between countries is leading to an increase in the demand for military communication solutions and the need for advanced communication equipment are some of the market driving factors. Governments of all countries are mainly focusing on adopting advanced technologies for improved communication efficiency for improved security.

Problems faced by different militaries or agencies in interoperating and cooperating with each other can restrain the growth of the military communications market. This is because it is not possible to use similar communication equipment globally.

Players will need increased investment to address these constraints and facilitate growth in the years to come. This report includes drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the Military Communications Market; and in-depth value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of current manufacturing capacity and state of technology, market potential in different devices, as well as market size forecast up to ‘in 2028.

The major players in the military communications market are General Dynamics (US), BAE Systems (UK), Cobham (UK), Aselsan (Turkey), Elbit Systems (Israel), Harris (US), Inmarsat (UK), Iridium Communications (USA). ), Kongsberg (Norway), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (USA), L3 Technologies (USA), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Leonardo (Italy), Systematic (Denmark), Lockheed Martin (USA) , Northrop Grumman (USA), Raytheon (USA), Rockwell Collins (USA), Rolta India (India), Rheinmetall (Germany), Saab (Sweden), Thales (France), Viasat (USA) ), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany) and EID (Portugal).

Other key findings from the report suggest

The military communications market is expected to grow from USD 31.94 billion in 2020 to USD 41.69 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period.

Other driving factors include the growing demand for security of military communications and the fact that the increase in conflicts between countries is leading to an increase in the demand for military communications solutions. Governments of all countries are mainly focusing on adopting advanced technologies for improved communication efficiency for improved security.

The military communications market is segmented by communication type into military Satcom systems, military radio systems, military security systems, and communications management systems. Military Satcom system is expected to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period as satellite communications provide services such as global broadcast service, personal communications service and on-demand bandwidth to meet future military operations requirements.

The military communications market is segmented by component into Military Satcom Systems, Military Radio Systems, Military Security Systems and Communication Systems. Military radio system is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, owing to the increased adaptation of Software Defined Radios for military radio equipment.

The military communications market is segmented by end-user application into command and control, routine operations, situational awareness, and others, from which situational awareness is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, as it is supposed to provide real-time data to military forces.

The military communications market is segmented by end-user into land forces, naval forces, and air forces. Land forces are expected to experience the greatest growth at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, as military forces use land communication systems primarily to transmit battlefield-related information, to execute their operations.

The military communications market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The APAC segment dominates the market, with a market share of approximately $1.8 billion in the base year, since developing countries like China, India and Japan are the fastest growing economies and are improving constantly defending them. Additionally, increasing terrorist activities in countries like India are also driving the military communications market in this segment.

For the purposes of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of communication type, component, end-user application, end-user, and regional analysis.

Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028) Military satellite systems Military radio systems Military security systems Communications management systems

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028) Military satellite systems Military radio systems Military security systems Communication systems

End User Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028) Command and control Common operations Situational awareness Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026) Ground Forces naval forces Air Force



The major regions covered in the report are as follows:

Amérique du Nord (États-Unis, Canada)

Europe (Royaume-Uni, Italie, Allemagne, France, reste de l’Europe)

Asie-Pacifique (Inde, Japon, Chine, Corée du Sud, Australie, Reste de l’Asie-Pacifique)

Amérique latine (Chili, Brésil, Argentine, reste de l’Amérique latine)

Moyen-Orient et Afrique (Arabie saoudite, Émirats arabes unis, Afrique du Sud, reste du Moyen-Orient et Afrique)

Questions clés auxquelles répond le rapport

Quelle sera la taille du marché et le taux de croissance au cours de l’année de prévision? Quels sont les facteurs clés qui animent le marché mondial des communications militaires? Quels sont les risques et les défis face au marché ? Quels sont les principaux acteurs du marché mondial des communications militaires? Quels sont les facteurs de tendance qui influencent les parts de marché ? Quels sont les principaux résultats du modèle des cinq forces de Porter ? Quelles sont les opportunités mondiales pour développer le marché mondial des communications militaires?

Merci d’avoir lu notre rapport. Le rapport peut être personnalisé selon les exigences des clients. Pour en savoir plus sur le rapport, veuillez nous contacter et notre équipe veillera à ce que le rapport soit personnalisé pour répondre à vos besoins.

Table des matières:

Aperçu du marché mondial des communications militaires

Impact économique sur l’industrie

Concurrence sur le marché par les fabricants

Production, revenus (valeur) par région

Analyse des facteurs d’effet de marché

Chaîne industrielle, stratégie d’approvisionnement et acheteurs en aval

Approvisionnement (production), consommation, exportation, importation par régions

Production, revenus (valeur), tendance des prix par type

Prévisions du marché mondial des communications militaires

Analyse du marché mondial des communications militaires par application

Analyse des coûts de fabrication

Analyse de la stratégie marketing, Distributeurs/Traders

Merci d’avoir lu notre rapport. Le rapport peut être personnalisé selon les besoins. Veuillez nous contacter pour plus d’informations et nous veillerons à ce que vous obteniez le rapport le mieux adapté à vos besoins.

