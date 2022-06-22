La taille du marché mondial des revêtements en poudre augmente rapidement dans le monde avec les stratégies de développement, le statut et les prévisions

L’analyse de marché et les informations couvertes par ce rapport d’étude de marché offrent des statistiques clés sur l’état du marché des fabricants mondiaux et régionaux et constituent une source impérative de conseils qui fournissent une direction exacte aux entreprises et aux particuliers intéressés par l’industrie. Les statistiques sont indiquées sous forme graphique pour une compréhension claire des faits et des chiffres. Les moteurs et les contraintes du marché ont été expliqués ici à l’aide d’une analyse SWOT. Ce rapport de marché couvre des études professionnelles approfondies sur l’état actuel de cette industrie. Ce rapport d’étude de marché est le rapport d’étude de marché le plus pertinent, exclusif, raisonnable et admirable en fonction des besoins de votre entreprise.

Moreover, intricate market insights are turned into simpler versions with the help of proven tools and techniques and then provided to the end-users. This market research report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges, and opportunities in the market. This report assesses the potential market for a new product to be introduced in the market. It helps to find out general market conditions and tendencies. The research studies entailed in this report help to estimate several important aspects that include but are not limited to investment in a rising market, the success of a new product, and expansion of market share.

The powder coatings market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.61% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on powder coatings market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the number of consumer goods companies is escalating the growth of powder coatings market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Some of the major players operating in the powder coatings market are PPG Industries, Inc., Asian Paints, 3M, Primatek Coatings OÜ, Emil Frei Gmbh & Co. KG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Tiger Coatings Gmbh & Co. KG, SOMAR, Jotun, KCC Corporation, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Hentzen Coatings, Inc., IGP Pulvertechnik AG, Duluxgroup Ltd., Protech Powder Coatings Inc., IFS Coatings, Nippon Paints Holdings Co., Ltd., Anhui Meijia New Material Co., Ltd, Neokem, Berger Paints India, Cloverdale Paint Inc., among others.

Target Audience of the Global Powder Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Reasons To Purchase this Report:

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Analysing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Key Market Segmentation

On the basis of resin type, the powder coatings market is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset is further segmented into epoxy polyester hybrid, epoxy, polyester, acrylic, polyurethane and others. Thermoplastic is further segmented into polyvinyl chloride, nylon, polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) and polyolefin.

On the basis of coating method, the powder coatings market is segmented into electrostatic spray coating, fluidized bed coating, electrostatic fluidized bed process and flame spraying.

On the basis of substrate, the powder coatings market is segmented into metallic and non-metallic.

On the basis of end user, the powder coatings market is segmented into appliances, automotive, general industrial, architecture, consumer goods, construction equipment and furniture

This comprehensive report provides:

