La taille du marché du miel biologique est susceptible de connaître une croissance considérable par, part, croissance de l’industrie, perspectives régionales, défis et perspectives de segmentation

Global Organic Honey Market, By Type (Mixed Organic Honey, Manuka Organic Honey, Clover Organic Honey, Sourwood, Buckwheat, Rosemary, Dandelion, Other Organic Honey), Applications (Glass Jar, Plastic Containers), Sales Channel (Wholesaler/Distributor, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Online Sales, Others), End Use (Cosmetic and Personal Care, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Global Organic Honey Market Analysis and Size

Over the last few years, significant consumer groups all over the world have shifted their preferences toward organic honey over chemical-based honey products. Over the anticipated period, the scenario is producing promising sales prospects for participants in the worldwide organic honey market.

Global Organic honey Market was valued at USD 8.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.02 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The « buckwheat segment » accounts for the largest type segment in the organic honey market owing to the increase demand due to its beneficial properties such as high nutritional value and high presence of anti-oxidants. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Global Organic Honey Market Definition

Organic honey is honey made from nectar collected from bees that have only been fed organically grown flowers. Clover honey, manuka honey, sourwood honey, buckwheat honey, rosemary honey, and dandelion honey are among the several types of organic honey available on the market.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Type (Mixed Organic Honey, Manuka Organic Honey, Clover Organic Honey, Sourwood, Buckwheat, Rosemary, Dandelion, Other Organic Honey), Applications (Glass Jar, Plastic Containers), Sales Channel (Wholesaler/Distributor, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Online Sales, Others), End Use (Cosmetic and Personal Care, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered Heavenly Organics (U.S.), Nature Nate’s (U.S.), YS organics (U.S.), Manuka Health (New Zealand), Barkman Honey, LLC (U.S.), Wedderspoon Organic (U.S.), Rowse Honey (U.K), Hilltop Honey (Wales), Madhava Ltd. (U.S.), GloryBee (U.S.), Wholesome Sweeteners Inc (U.S.), Lamex Food Group Limited (U.K), UTMT (India), Amish Honey (India), Little Bee Impex (India), Organic Valley (U.S.), Waitrose & Partners (U.K), United Natural Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Clif Bar & Company (U.S.), The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.) Market Opportunities Rising awareness about the benefits of organic honey

Introduction of different organic honey products

Increased consciousness about disadvantages of chemical-based products

Organic honey Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers:

Consumption of Natural Ingredients

The surging concerns about chemical additions have led to a shift in consumer preferences towards consuming food products with natural ingredients due to a growing emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The consumers are paying more attention to their health, the nutrient content, and the quality of the food they eat, which positively impact organic honey acceptance. This factor is estimated to carve a way for the growth of the market.

The high demand across a wide range of industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cosmetic and personal care will further prop the growth rate of the organic honey market. Additionally, the increasing status of organic honey and its products is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Introduction of Honey Products and Surging Awareness

Furthermore, the market players’ introduction of different organic honey products and significant investments in organic products extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the increased awareness about the disadvantages of chemical-based products coupled with the rising awareness about the benefits of organic honey will further expand the future growth of the organic honey market.

