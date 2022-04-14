La taille du marché des harnais de levage médicaux atteindra 1,41 milliard USD d’ici 2026

According to current reports and data analysis, the global Medical Lifting Slings Market was valued at USD 568.1 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.41 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% . A medical lifting sling is a tool used to support the patient in the hospital or treatment centers during their treatment. It has a hydraulic lift, which is patient friendly as it is very easy to operate. It is made from nylon, mesh and various other components. It helps in restricting the mobility of the patient which is very essential in the recovery process of the patients.

Some of the major driving factors of this industry are an increase in geriatric population requiring assistance, increase in disabilities resulting from various lifestyle related diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, government policies promoting the use of ski lifts and high injury recovery costs. Protecting people from falls, accidents and injuries while ensuring safe patient handling is driving the need for medical lifting slings. Governments in several countries around the world are implementing various regulations to promote safe patient handling and mobility programs, which also exponentially increases the demand for medical lifting slings. Lack of skilled training and knowledge to manage patients and the persistent difficulty in managing obese patients are hampering the growth of this industry. In addition, injuries to staff caring for patients are a major challenge facing hospitals.

Market Overview:

The global medical lifting harnesses market has grown significantly over the past few years and is expected to register rapid growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly changing with technological innovations, the increasing health expenditure and improving health facilities and systems. Many hospitals, outpatient surgical centers and clinics around the world are adopting state-of-the-art devices and equipment. The revenue growth of the global medical lifting harnesses market is significantly driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, the high adoption of latest tools and techniques and growth of funds by several public and private sectors. In addition, increasing attention to drug development, increasing demand for precision medicine, high adoption of home care settings and point-of-care diagnostics, increasing investment in research activities and development are expected to drive the revenue growth of the global market over the forecast period.

The ongoing pandemic is significantly changing the dynamics of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. Various countries are facing challenges such as shortage of medicines, vaccines, health devices in hospitals. This is expected to open up lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Key Companies Featured in the Report:

Invacare Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc. dba DeVilbiss Healthcare, Medline Industries, Inc., Bestcare, LLC, DJO Global, Arjo, Prism Medical, Handicare, Vancare, Osprey Sling Company, NAUSICAA MEDICAL and HoverTech International.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market comprises various market players operating at regional and global levels. These key players are adopting various strategies such as R&D investments, licensing agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and joint ventures to gain a strong foothold in the market.

Medical Lifting Slings Market Segmentation:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Universal slings Slings

transfer slings

hammock Slings

standing slings

Seat Slings

Toilet Slings

bariatric

Others

Materials (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

nylon

padded

stitches

Cloth

Others

Uses (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Reusable Straps Straps

disposable

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Home Care

Hôpitaux

soins pour personnes âgées

Autres utilisateurs finaux

Perspectives régionales du marché mondial des harnais de levage médicaux

Amérique du Nord S. Canada

Europe K. Allemagne France Italie Espagne

Asie-Pacifique Inde Chine Japon Australie Reste de l’Asie-Pacifique

Amérique latine Brésil Argentine Pérou Mexique Reste de l’Amérique latine

Moyen-Orient et Afrique Arabie saoudite Afrique du Sud AE Reste du Moyen-Orient et Afrique



Merci d’avoir lu la resea Rapport rch sur le marché mondial des harnais de levage médicaux. Veuillez nous contacter pour en savoir plus sur la fonction de personnalisation et notre équipe vous proposera le rapport le mieux adapté à vos besoins.

