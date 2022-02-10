Marché des écrans portables La taille augmente à un TCAC de 18 % d’ici 2028 : Insight Partners

The wearable display market is expected to further accelerate with the use of smart wearable devices and the growing adoption of AR and VR technologies in headsets, mobile devices and flexible OLED displays. Portable display technology benefits users with better viewing angles and crisp color contrast, which maximizes the interest of viewers, especially young people.

Additionally, IoT and 5G technologies have been introduced to the market, and the combination of these technologies with wearable displays will help display manufacturers to further improve the user experience in the years to come. As a result, the wearable display technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The primary market for wearable display technology is wearable devices, which are expected to reach over 550 million device shipments per year by the end of 2020. Of these, over 80-85 million are likely to be smart glasses. Companies in many sectors are taking initiatives to promote the use of wearable/smart technology among their employees on a daily basis. The airline industry is one such industry, in which the use of portable devices is recommended for efficient peer-to-peer communication, security, customer data, flight operations and aircraft maintenance. .

The medical industry is also promoting the use of wearable display technology in patient checklists and the maintenance of patient medical histories, documentation, and emergency cases. In the automotive industry, portable display products are used to facilitate communications, production line checks, remote diagnostics and training. Other industries such as customer service, military, heavy equipment, and consumer electronics are also encouraging the use of this display technology. These portable displays can function as a phone whenever users need it.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Wearable Display Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the economy as a whole across the world. The impact of this pandemic is increasing day by day and is affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, a massive supply chain slowdown, declining business confidence and growing panic among customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This “Portable Display Market” report provides an analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on various business segments and national markets. The reports also present market trends and forecasts until 2028, taking into account the impact of the Covid -19 situation.

The wearable display technology market has seen several significant developments, a few of which have been mentioned below:

In September 2021, Supersapiens launched a new wearable display that provides real-time data. This first portable Supersapiens glucose display was designed specifically for athletes.

In January 2022, TCL announced that the company was preparing to launch the second iteration of the wearable personal display that it released in limited quantities in 2021. Version 2 called NxtWear Air offers the same secondary display in a pair of- the glasses work like the original version, but have been made 30% lighter.

In December 2021, BoAt launched its new smartwatch with an HD AMOLED display.

Top Key Players Covered in Wearable Display Report:

Samsung Electronics, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm, Inc., MediaTek Inc., Renesas, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, International Business Machines Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, and Amkor Technology

The portable display technology market is characterized by the presence of large companies and startups, engaged in the launch of new products. New entrants enter the market with investments or with partnerships. Major market players include Vufine, Samsung Electronics, LG Display, Lumus, Truly Semiconductors, AU Optronics, Japan Display, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

