La taille du marché des boissons surgelées devrait connaître une croissance considérable d’ici 2029, part, croissance de l’industrie, perspectives régionales, défis et perspectives de segmentation

» Pour avoir une idée des informations détaillées sur le marché et garder la place du marché clairement au centre de l’attention, un rapport d’étude aussi vaste sur le marché des boissons congelées doit être présent dans l’image. Ce rapport marketing fournit une analyse complète de la structure du marché ainsi que les estimations de divers segments et sous-segments du marché.La définition du marché, la segmentation du marché, les développements clés du marché, l’analyse concurrentielle et la méthodologie de recherche sont les sujets clés dans lesquels le rapport est divisé.Chacun de ces sujets est étudié très judicieusement pour acquérir une idée claire de tous les facteurs qui influencent la croissance du marché et l’industrie des Marché des boissons surgelées.

Le rapport cohérent sur le marché des boissons congelées couvre toutes les parts de marché et les approches des principaux concurrents ou des principaux acteurs du marché. Le rapport contient également des profils détaillés des principaux fabricants et importateurs du marché qui dominent le marché. Il explique divers paramètres tout au long du rapport qui analyse en détail l’état du marché. Sans oublier que ce rapport de marché fournit une étude approfondie des opportunités de marché actuelles et à venir, qui met en lumière les investissements futurs sur le marché. Donc, pour obtenir un avantage concurrentiel et réussir sur le marché, essayez d’adopter le rapport d’étude de marché sur les boissons congelées.

Analyse et taille du marché

La catégorie des boissons glacées a subi plusieurs changements critiques en réponse à la dynamique changeante des préférences et des habitudes de consommation des consommateurs mondiaux. Malgré des critiques importantes, les grands progrès réalisés dans la demande et la commercialisation des boissons alcoolisées ont mérité une place respectable dans cette catégorie. L’élan de la demande n’a pas perdu beaucoup d’éclat en raison du haut niveau de commodité offert aux consommateurs, qui ont contribué à alimenter la popularité des boissons alcoolisées ou non alcoolisées faciles à préparer.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché des boissons surgelées était évalué à 35 539,62 millions USD en 2021 et devrait atteindre la valeur de 56 644,75 millions USD d’ici 2029, à un TCAC de 6,00 % au cours de la période de prévision. En plus des informations sur le marché telles que la valeur du marché, le taux de croissance, les segments de marché, la couverture géographique, les acteurs du marché et le scénario de marché, le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend une analyse approfondie par des experts, une analyse des importations / exportations, analyse des prix, analyse de la consommation de la production, analyse des brevets et comportement des consommateurs.

Portée du rapport et segmentation du marché

MÉTRIQUE DU RAPPORT DÉTAILS Période de prévision 2022 à 2029 Année de base 2021 Années historiques 2020 (personnalisable jusqu’en 2014 – 2019) Unités quantitatives Chiffre d’affaires en millions USD, volumes en unités, prix en USD Segments couverts Type (boissons alcoolisées, boissons non alcoolisées), application (hypermarché et supermarché, spécialistes de l’alimentation et des boissons, dépanneurs), forme du produit (glaces glacées, boissons en sachets de congélation) Pays couverts États-Unis, Canada et Mexique en Amérique du Nord, Allemagne, Suède, Pologne, Danemark, France, Royaume-Uni, Pays-Bas, Suisse, Belgique, Russie, Italie, Espagne, Turquie, Reste de l’Europe en Europe, Chine, Japon, Inde, Corée du Sud, Singapour, Malaisie, Australie, Thaïlande, Indonésie, Philippines, Reste de l’Asie-Pacifique (APAC) dans la région Asie-Pacifique (APAC), Arabie saoudite, Émirats arabes unis, Afrique du Sud, Égypte, Israël, Reste du Moyen-Orient et Afrique (MEA) dans le cadre du Moyen-Orient et de l’Afrique (MEA), du Brésil, de l’Argentine et du reste de l’Amérique du Sud dans le cadre de l’Amérique du Sud Acteurs du marché couverts Davide Campari-Milano NV (Pays-Bas), Diageo PLC (Royaume-Uni), Halewood International Limited (Royaume-Uni), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japon), Accolade Wines (Australie), Bacardi Limited (Bermudes), Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. ( États-Unis), Castel Group (France), Suntory Holdings Limited (Japon), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgique), The Brown-Forman Corporation (États-Unis), United Brands Company, Inc. (États-Unis), PernodRicard SA (France ), The Miller Brewing Company (États-Unis) Des opportunités Les économies émergentes pour assurer l’expansion du marché

La demande des consommateurs pour les boissons de commodité

Avancées technologiques croissantes et innovation de produits

Définition du marché

Les boissons congelées sont des boissons non alcoolisées ou alcoolisées qui ont été réfrigérées en dessous de leur point de congélation. Ces boissons sont généralement disponibles congelées sur les marchés, ce qui signifie qu’elles n’ont pas besoin d’être réfrigérées jusqu’au moment de servir. Ils peuvent être achetés dans les magasins et servis immédiatement après décongélation sur les comptoirs de la maison avec une glacière ou en ajoutant de l’eau avant de servir.

Dynamique du marché des boissons surgelées

Conducteurs

Préférence des consommateurs pour les produits hygiéniques et croissance de la population active

A growing proportion of the population works more than one full-time job and prefers to buy ready-to-eat food rather than cook it. People are looking for health benefits from easy access drinks with high nutritional value, which would be one major factor for growth in this industry. It also reduces the likelihood of becoming ill as a result of poor hygiene while preparing meals, which can lead to illnesses such as diarrhoea or typhoid.

Innovative marketing strategies for the target consumers

Customers’ changing lifestyles, increased demand for ready-to-drink premixes from youth, the growing importance of new and ethnic flavours, and innovative advancements in marketing and promotional activities all contribute to the global frozen drinks market’s growth. The penetration of e-commerce, low prices, easy access, and the introduction of natural and health-beneficial ingredient cocktails in frozen drinks, growing investment in pubs and bars, and a variety of flavours available in frozen drinks drive global market growth for this product.

Opportunity

Emerging economies provide numerous opportunities for frozen drinks manufacturers to expand their operations. The market for ready-to-drink premixes is expected to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period. However, the alcohol based frozen drinks will show the most robust growth in the product category of the market. Consumers’ desire for convenience is driving companies to expand their premixes business.

Reason for purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report on the market covering 12 regions.

Learn how markets have been impacted by the coronavirus, and how markets are likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus fades.

Develop regional and national strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify the growth portion of the investment.

Outperform the competition using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Get to know your customers based on the latest market research results.

Compare performance with key competitors.

Use relationships between key datasets to develop superior strategies.

Ideal to support your internal and external presentations with reliable, high-quality data and analytics

Reports will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 6-8 business days of ordering.

