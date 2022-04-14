La taille du marché de l’analyse prédictive des soins de santé d’une valeur de 28,77 milliards USD d’ici 2027

According to the current report and data analysis, the global predictive healthcare analytics marketwas valued at USD 3.74 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 28.77 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.9%. The study covers predictive healthcare analytics – an analytical technique that analyzes and predicts outcomes using statistical methods and technologies, operating on massive amounts of data relevant to individual patients. Predictive health analytics is widely used in the healthcare industry all over the world. The recent emergence of predictive healthcare analytics as a time-saving and cost-minimizing tool is a major breakthrough in the healthcare industry. With this in mind, many companies and hospitals are adopting predictive healthcare analytics, to save time and reduce costs. For example, West Tennessee Healthcare saved more than 8,000 hours per year using Cerner Continuous Advancement Services through an optimization project that reduced the number of discrete task scans nurses performed in time. timely.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2167

Knowledge discovery, data mining and machine learning techniques have recently attracted considerable attention, due to the growing amount of data available, and the growing need to base reasoning on evidence from physical measurements. . Data-driven knowledge mining approaches have been developed as a result, complementing more traditional human-centered approaches, enabling systems to create new knowledge, update existing knowledge and improve their performance. performance without intervention or reprogramming. The organization (or representation) of medical knowledge is a very active field of research, characterized by a wide range of tools, of models and languages ​​which, together with the availability of increasing computing capabilities, make it possible to specify and emulate systems of increasing complexity. Frame representations, semantic networks, conceptual graph representations are some popular base representation schemes widely used in industry today. The exponential increase in the volume of healthcare database, increasing investment in digital technology to effectively manage available information, increasing adoption of electronic health records to effectively manage patient health, the adoption of advanced analytics, the growing need for cost reduction tools such as

However, the high cost of analytics solutions, shortage of skilled personnel, and operational gaps between payers and providers are the major impediment to market growth during 2019-2027. Issues such as inaccurate diagnoses and poor medication adherence pose challenges to the health and safety of individuals. These challenges are now mitigated, if not completely eradicated, with predictive healthcare analytics using personalized medication regimens, follow-up alerts, and real-time diagnostic monitoring. Ubiquitous, context-aware monitoring solutions improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions and their loved ones, while reducing long-term health care costs and improving the quality of care. Knowledge acquisition and representation in clinical decision support systems is an evolving field of research characterized by increasingly complex modeling and software engineering problems. The scope of designing knowledge-based systems in medicine is continuously evolving from a simple diagnostic task to the broader issue of patient management, leading to better integration into hospital information systems. These benefits are expected to positively affect the healthcare predictive analytics market. Clinical decision support is an evolving field of research characterized by increasingly complex modeling and software engineering problems. The scope of designing knowledge-based systems in medicine is continuously evolving from a simple diagnostic task to the broader issue of patient management, leading to better integration into hospital information systems. These benefits are expected to positively affect the healthcare predictive analytics market. Clinical decision support is an evolving field of research characterized by increasingly complex modeling and software engineering problems. The scope of designing knowledge-based systems in medicine is continuously evolving from a simple diagnostic task to the broader issue of patient management, leading to better integration into hospital information systems. These benefits are expected to positively affect the healthcare predictive analytics market. a simple diagnostic task to the broader issue of patient management, leading to better integration into hospital information systems. These benefits are expected to positively affect the healthcare predictive analytics market. a simple diagnostic task to the broader issue of patient management, leading to better integration into hospital information systems. These benefits are expected to positively affect the healthcare predictive analytics market.

Market Overview:

The global predictive healthcare analytics market has grown significantly over the past few years and is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly changing with the innovations technology, increased health spending, and improved health facilities and systems. Many hospitals, outpatient surgical centers and clinics around the world are adopting state-of-the-art devices and equipment. The revenue growth of the global predictive healthcare analytics market is largely driven by factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid advancements in the healthcare and medical sectors, the high adoption of latest tools and techniques and growth of funds by several public and private sectors. In addition, increasing attention to drug development, increasing demand for precision medicine, high adoption of home care settings and point-of-care diagnostics, increasing investment in research activities and development are expected to drive the revenue growth of the global market over the forecast period.

La pandémie en cours modifie considérablement la dynamique du secteur pharmaceutique et des soins de santé. Divers pays sont confrontés à des défis tels que la pénurie de médicaments, de vaccins, de dispositifs de santé dans les hôpitaux. Cela devrait ouvrir des opportunités de croissance lucratives pour les acteurs du marché dans les années à venir.

Principales entreprises présentées dans le rapport :

Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., IBM, Oracle, MedeAnalytics, Inc., SAS, Optum, Inc., Allscripts et Inovalon

Pour en savoir plus sur le rapport, visitez @ https : //www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-predictive-analytics-market

Paysage concurrentiel :

Le marché mondial comprend divers acteurs du marché opérant aux niveaux régional et mondial. Ces acteurs clés adoptent diverses stratégies telles que les investissements en R&D, les accords de licence, les partenariats, les fusions et acquisitions, les collaborations et les coentreprises pour acquérir une assise solide sur le marché.

Segmentation du marché de l’analyse prédictive des soins de santé :

type d’application (chiffre d’affaires, millions USD ; 2017-2027)

Gestion des opérations

financière

santé de la population

données cliniques

(chiffre d’affaires, millions USD ; 2017-2027)

Payeurs

Fournisseurs

Autres

Télécharger le résumé @ https://www.reportsanddata .com/download-summary-form/2167

Perspectives régionales du marché mondial de l’analyse prédictive des soins de santé

Amérique du Nord S. Canada

Europe K. Allemagne France Italie Espagne

Asie-Pacifique Inde Chine Japon Australie Reste de l’Asie-Pacifique

Amérique latine Brésil Argentine Pérou Mexique Reste du latin Amérique

Moyen-Orient et Afrique Arabie saoudite Afrique du Sud AE Reste du Moyen-Orient et Afrique



Demande de personnalisation du rapport @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2167

Merci d’avoir lu le rapport de recherche sur Global Healthcare Predictive Marché de l’analytique. Veuillez nous contacter pour en savoir plus sur la fonction de personnalisation et notre équipe vous proposera le rapport le mieux adapté à vos besoins.

Explorez les derniers rapports de recherche sur les tendances par rapports et données

À propos

Reports and Data est une société d’études de marché et de conseil qui fournit des rapports de recherche syndiqués, des rapports de recherche personnalisés et des services de conseil. Nos solutions se concentrent uniquement sur votre objectif de localiser, cibler et analyser les changements de comportement des consommateurs à travers les données démographiques, à travers les industries, et aider les clients à prendre des décisions commerciales plus intelligentes. Nous proposons des études d’intelligence de marché garantissant des recherches pertinentes et factuelles dans plusieurs secteurs, notamment la santé, les points de contact, les produits chimiques, les produits et l’énergie. Nous mettons constamment à jour nos offres de recherche pour nous assurer que nos clients sont au courant des dernières tendances existantes sur le marché. Reports and Data dispose d’une base solide d’analystes expérimentés issus de domaines d’expertise variés. Notre expérience de l’industrie et notre capacité à développer une solution concrète à tout problème de recherche offrent à nos clients la possibilité de s’assurer un avantage sur leurs concurrents respectifs.

Contact us:

John W.

Responsible for

business development reports and data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct line: +1-212-710-1370

Email: sales@reportsanddata.com