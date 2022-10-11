La portée future du marché des paiements numériques devrait connaître une croissance significative au cours de la période 2020-2025

Aperçu du marché :

Selon un rapport de recherche complet de Market Research Future (MRFR), le marché des « Informations sur le marché des paiements numériques par déploiement, par composants, par taille d’organisation et par région – prévisions jusqu’en 2027 » atteindra 120 245,9 millions de dollars à un TCAC de 16,77 % d’ici 2025.

Analyse concurrentielle :

Le marché mondial du paiement numérique est fragmenté et également compétitif pour la présence de différents acteurs clés internationaux et nationaux. Ces acteurs ont intégré des stratégies innovantes pour rester à l’avant-garde et répondre également à la demande croissante des clients, notamment des collaborations, des contrats, des partenariats, des coentreprises, des expansions géographiques, des lancements de nouveaux produits, etc.

Les acteurs clés dominants sur le marché du paiement numérique couverts sont:

Aliant Payment Systems Inc. (États-Unis)

PayU (Pays-Bas)

Fiserv Inc. (États-Unis)

Aurus Inc. (États-Unis)

Novatti Group Limited (Australie)

BlueSnap Inc. (États-Unis)

Rayure (États-Unis)

ACI Worldwide Inc. (États-Unis)

Global Payments Direct Inc. (États-Unis)

Adyen NV (Pays-Bas)

Avoirs PayPal

Inc. (États-Unis)

First Data Corporation (États-Unis)

Wirecard AG (Allemagne)

YapStone Inc. (États-Unis)

Analyse régionale

L’Amérique du Nord, fer de lance du marché du paiement numérique

L’Amérique du Nord sera le fer de lance du marché au cours de la période de prévision et à un TCAC de 17,50 %. L’existence d’un grand nombre de fournisseurs de solutions de paiement numérique, la diffusion de l’industrie du commerce mobile, l’économie numérique développée, la volonté des clients, une infrastructure de réseau et à large bande fiable, l’inclinaison pour les paiements sans numéraire et l’économie bancaire contribuent largement au taux plus élevé de transactions sans numéraire dans le pays, le déploiement croissant de parcmètres intelligents, les améliorations technologiques de ces compteurs, la prolifération croissante des smartphones permettant le commerce électronique, l’augmentation des ventes de commerce électronique, la croissance de la pénétration d’Internet, le mode de paiement préféré étant les espèces ou les cartes de débit/crédit, la présence des meilleures institutions financières au monde, la préférence des utilisateurs pour la banque en ligne pour sa politique et sa sécurité,

L’absence de normes mondiales, en particulier pour les paiements transfrontaliers, pourrait constituer un frein au marché au cours de la période de prévision.

Segmentation du marché couvert par la recherche :

Le marché mondial des paiements numériques est segmenté en fonction des composants, du déploiement, de la taille de l’organisation et de la verticale.

Par composant, le segment des solutions dominera le marché au cours de la période de prévision. Les solutions de sécurité des paiements numériques et de gestion des fraudes intègrent des fonctionnalités de sécurité innovantes telles que la tokenisation et l’authentification biométrique pour réduire les menaces liées aux rétrofacturations et aux escroqueries.

By deployment, the on-premise segment will dominate the market over the forecast period as on-premise deployment of digital payment solutions offers organizations with absolute control over systems and applications that can be managed easily by the organization’s IT staff.

By organization size, the large enterprises will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, the BFSI segment will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. An increase in remittances to middle and low income countries is likely to be a key factor to generate new opportunities for marker growth in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Have Admirable Growth in Digital Payment Market

The APAC region will have an admirable growth in the market over the forecast period. Increasing use of smartphones, rapid growth of ecommerce industry, rising disposable income, and favorable government policies are adding to the digital payment market growth in this region. India and China collectively account for about 70% e-wallet users worldwide.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Digital Payment Market

The global digital payments market is likely to boom in sectors like online gaming, OTT media like Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Netflix, online food delivery or grocery purchase apps like Doordash, Amazon, Instacart, and meeting and video streaming apps like ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Skype, Huawei Cloud WeLink, in the first half of 2020, while sectors like restaurants, theatres, malls/retail, travel and hospitality, airlines are facing negative impact due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the WHO recommendations, the government of India has urged citizens in using contactless and non-cash modes of payment like BBPS, UPI, IMPS, and NEFT and has also ensured the facilitation of fund transfers, buying of services/goods, and payment of bills. Due to COVID-19 there has been a rise on online/digital payment transactions in India. Most retailers and stand-alone shops have been forced in shutting their brick and mortar stores and exclusively sell through online channels.​

Digital Payments Market Drivers

Increasing Government Initiatives to Boost Market Growth

The increasing government initiatives in different countries for promoting digital payments will boost market growth over the forecast period. Digital payments help in curbing tax frauds and maintaining money trails. The Government of India for instance, in 2015 launched the Digital India initiative after demonetization for encouraging cashless transactions in the country.

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Open-Banking APIs to offer Robust Opportunities

The growing adoption of open-banking APIs will offer robust opportunities for the market in the forecast period. The open banking mechanism helps third-party service providers to access financial information securely of customers and in real-time through APIs. Through this approach, banks can offer tailor-made financial products especially payment solutions to their customers.

Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Global Standards to act as Market Restraint

