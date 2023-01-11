La biométrie sur le marché du gouvernement d’ici 2030, taille, part, demande, croissance future, défis et analyse concurrentielle

Cette étude de marché analyse l’état du marché, la part de marché, le taux de croissance, les tendances futures, les moteurs du marché, les opportunités et les défis, les risques et les barrières à l’entrée, les canaux de vente, les distributeurs et l’analyse des cinq forces de Porter. Les données statistiques et numériques telles que les faits et les chiffres sont représentées de manière très nette dans le meilleur rapport de l’industrie à l’aide de graphiques, de tableaux ou de graphiques. Le rapport interprète également les perspectives de croissance du marché mondial Ce. Dans la section Analyse concurrentielle, les principaux acteurs clés existant sur le marché sont mentionnés ainsi que divers détails tels que les profils des entreprises, leur analyse de la part de marché et leurs différentes stratégies qui les font prospérer sur le marché.

Le rapport sur le marché de la biométrie dans le gouvernement aide les entreprises à planifier la production, les lancements de produits, les coûts, les stocks, les achats et les stratégies de marketing. Ce rapport de recherche commerciale est orienté objet et produit avec la combinaison d’une splendide expérience de l’industrie, de solutions de talents, d’une vision de l’industrie et des outils et technologies les plus récents. Le rapport aide à obtenir un sens extrême de l’évolution des mouvements de l’industrie avant les concurrents. Dans le document de marché Biométrie dans le gouvernement, les profils d’entreprise des principaux concurrents du marché sont analysés en fonction de l’instantané de l’entreprise, de la présence géographique, du portefeuille de produits et des développements récents.

La biométrie sur le marché gouvernemental devrait connaître une croissance significative au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 14,7% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre USD 24 272,95 millions d’ici 2028. Le besoin croissant de sécurité et de surveillance avec une menace accrue d’attaques terroristes devrait stimuler la croissance de la biométrie sur le marché gouvernemental.

Biometrics in Government market analysis report aids in the measurement and optimization of each step in the lifecycle of industrial process including engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This market report potentially endows with the numerous insights and business solutions that will assist to stay ahead of the competition. Global Biometrics in Government business research report includes all the studies and estimations that are involved in the method of standard market research analysis.

Market Synopsis:

Biometrics is the measurement and statistical analysis of people’s unique physical and behavioral characteristics. The technology is mainly used for identification and access control or for identifying individuals who are under surveillance. The basic premise of biometric authentication is that every person can be accurately identified by their intrinsic physical or behavioral traits. The term biometrics is derived from the Greek words bio, meaning life, and metric, meaning to measure. At the Department of Homeland Security, biometrics are used to detect and prevent illegal entry into the U.S., grant and administer proper immigration benefits, vetting and credentialing, facilitating legitimate travel and trade, enforcing federal laws, and enabling verification for visa applications. Biometrics in the government is majorly used for security and surveillance purposes in places of high risk and protection of sensitive information.

Important Features of the Global Biometrics in Government Market Report:

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are

Paravision, Thales Group, NEC Corporation, HID Global Corporation, IDEMIA, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Aratek, Aware Inc., Beijing Kuangshi Technology Co. Ltd., BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BioID, BIO-key International Cognitec Systems GmbH, FUJITSU, id3 Technologies, Innovatrics, Integrated Biometrics, Jenetric GmbH, SecuGen Corporation, SenseTime and other

Global Biometrics in Government Market Segmentation:

By Mode (Fingerprint Recognition, Face Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palmprint Recognition, Vein Recognition, Signature Recognition, Voice Recognition and Others),

Components (Hardware and Software),

Type (Contactless, Contact-Based and Hybrid/Multimodal),

Authentication (Single Factor Authentication and Multiple Factor Authentication),

Application (Civil, Military, Law Enforcement, E-Passport, E-Visas, Commercial and Others),

Regional Analysis for Global Biometrics in Government Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents

Global Biometrics in Government Market Research Report 2022- 2029

Chapter 1 Biometrics in Government Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Biometrics in Government Market Forecast

