Isolation thermique des bâtiments Taille du marché, tendances, perspectives et analyse précise des perspectives, croissance potentielle et facteurs clés du marché mondial

Building thermal insulation market size is valued at USD 36.75 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.41% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Building thermal insulation market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to strong presence of innovative home care products.

The major players covered in the building thermal insulation market report are BASF SE, Guardian, Huntsman International LLC, Johns Manville, CERTAINTEED, Atlas Roofing corporation, Neo Thermal Insulation (India) Pvt. Ltd., Knauf Insulation, Lixil Group Corporation, Owens Corning Corporation, Paroc Group, Dow, Rockwool International A/S, Cellofoam North America. Inc, Saint Gobain S.A, Tasman Insulation New Zealand Ltd., Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co. Ltd., GAF, Kingspan Group, Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited and URSA among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Building thermal insulation Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Building thermal insulation Market Dynamics Building thermal insulation Market Drivers Building thermal insulation Market Restraints Building thermal insulation Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on Building thermal insulation Market Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments – Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnerships, and Investments

Global Building thermal insulation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Building thermal insulation Market? How will the Building thermal insulation Market change in the next five years? Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Building thermal insulation Market? What are the drivers and restraints of the Building thermal insulation Market? Which regional Building thermal insulation Market will show the highest growth? What will be the CAGR and size of the Building thermal insulation Market throughout the forecast period?

The report on the global Building thermal insulation Market covers:

Building thermal insulation Market volume, value and dynamics for the last five years

Building thermal insulation Market segmentation (by region and each covered country; by product groups, etc.) for the last five years

Analysis of the factors, influencing the Market development (Market trends and insights, drivers and challenges) and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on the Market in both the short and the medium term

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country)

Analysis of the major international trade flows

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation (by region and each covered country) and analysis of imports for the last five years

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation (by region and each covered country) and analysis of exports for the last five years

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country)

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country)

Forecast for Building thermal insulation Market development in the medium term (volume, value and segmentation by region and each covered country)

Characteristics of the main players on the Building thermal insulation Market

Analysis of the competitive landscape

Five Forces analysis

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics

