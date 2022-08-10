Intelligence artificielle sur le marché des technologies financières – Segmentation, principaux acteurs et analyse géographique d’ici 2029

Le rapport sur le marché de l’intelligence artificielle dans la Fintech montre une excellente présentation de la croissance régionale, de la concurrence et fournit des statistiques précises avec la valeur et la marge de profit et d’autres facteurs essentiels pour se développer au sein du marché de l’intelligence artificielle dans la Fintech. Le rapport sur le marché de l’intelligence artificielle dans les technologies financières approfondit les aspects essentiels des sujets clés qui aident les acteurs du marché à apporter les changements appropriés dans leur approche et vous aident à élaborer de meilleures stratégies. Le rapport est formé d’un mélange d’enregistrements détaillés reposant sur les informations importantes recherchées par nos analystes.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que la valeur marchande de l’intelligence artificielle dans la fintech, qui était de 13,14 milliards USD en 2021, devrait atteindre la valeur de 765,34 milliards USD d’ici 2029, à un TCAC de 66,20 % au cours de la période de prévision. Le » cloud » représente le plus grand segment de mode de déploiement sur le marché de l’intelligence artificielle dans les technologies financières en raison du nombre croissant de petites et moyennes entreprises.

Les principales entreprises couvrent dans ce rapport :

BigML, Inc. (États-Unis)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (États-Unis)

FICO (États-Unis)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (États-Unis)

RapidMiner, Inc. (États-Unis)

SAP SE (Allemagne)

SAS Institute Inc. (États-Unis)

Microsoft (États-Unis)

Google, LLC (États-Unis)

A complete discussion about numerous Market related topics in the worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market research report is sure to aid the client in studying the Market on competitive landscape. This Market analysis offers an examination of a range of segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. An excellent Artificial Intelligence in Fintech report also gives an idea about consumer’s demands, preferences, and their altering likings about particular product.

Competitive Landscape and Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Share Analysis

The Second-Generation Biofuels market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Artificial Intelligence in Fintech market.

Table of Contents:

Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Overview Company Profiles Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Competition, by Players Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Size by Regions North America Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Revenue by Countries Europe Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Revenue by Countries Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Revenue by Countries South America Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Revenue by Countries Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Segment by Type Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Segment by Application Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Size Forecast Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix

Market Segment by Regions:

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report highlights key business priorities which will help companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the global market.

Gain crucial insights into global market trends and outlook and the factors driving and hindering market growth.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Save the time and resources required for entry level research by getting an insight into the leading players and segments of Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market .

. The key findings and recommendations given in the report emphasize on crucial progressive industry trends in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market thereby enabling players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

