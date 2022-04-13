Intelligence artificielle (IA) dans la taille du marché de la découverte de médicaments 2022-part de l’industrie, croissance, opportunités et défis 2029

L’intelligence artificielle (IA) dans le marché de la découverte de médicaments devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2022. Data Bridge Market Research analyse le marché pour représenter 3 932,87 millions USD d’ici 2022, avec un TCAC de 40,5 % dans ce qui précède. période de prévision mentionnée. La prise de conscience croissante parmi les médecins et les patients des avantages de l’intelligence artificielle a eu un impact direct sur la croissance du marché.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2022 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scenario

The Segments and Sub-Section of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market are shown below:

By Offering (Software, Services),

By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies)

By Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules)

By Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications)

By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes)

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Report are –

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Atomwise, Inc

DEEP GENOMICS

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Insilico Medicine

BenevolentAI Ltd

Exscientia

Cyclica Inc

Numerate

NuMedii, Inc

Envisagenics

twoXAR, Incorporated

….

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Share providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. Competitive analysis performed in this report puts forth the moves of the key players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. All the data, statistics, and information gathered to generate this report has been studied and analyzed with the established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Scope of Report:

The report Primarily studies the size, recent trends, and development status of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as driving factors, restraining factors), and industry news (like mergers, acquisitions, and investments). Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. This study categorizes the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, drug type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on offering, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. Machine learning has been further segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and other machine learning technologies.

Based on drug type, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into small molecule and large molecules.

On the basis of application, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases and other applications.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, research centres and academic & government institutes.

With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2010-2022

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapitre 7: Évaluer le marché par segments, par pays et par fabricants avec la part des revenus et les ventes par pays clés dans ces différentes régions.

Chapitre 8 & 9 : Affichage de l’annexe, de la méthodologie et de la source de données

Enfin, Global Intelligence artificielle (IA) sur le marché de la découverte de médicaments est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.