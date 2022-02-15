Intelligence artificielle (IA) dans la taille du marché de la découverte de médicaments 2022, analyse, principaux acteurs et prévisions futures jusqu’en 2029

Un excellent rapport sur le marché de l’intelligence artificielle (IA) dans la découverte de médicaments est un résumé systématique de l’étude de marché et de son incidence sur l’industrie. Ce rapport étudie le potentiel et les perspectives du marché dans le présent et l’avenir de différents points de vue. Les données statistiques et numériques sont représentées sous forme graphique pour une bonne compréhension des faits et des chiffres. Ce rapport d’étude de marché met en évidence les principaux fabricants mondiaux pour définir, décrire et analyser le paysage de la concurrence sur le marché via une analyse SWOT. Les données et informations collectées pour générer le rapport de premier ordre sur le marché Intelligence artificielle (IA) dans la découverte de médicaments proviennent de sources fiables telles que les sites Web des entreprises, les livres blancs, les revues et les fusions, etc.

L’intelligence artificielle (IA) sur le marché de la découverte de médicaments devrait afficher une croissance considérable au cours de la période de prévision 2022-2029. Les profils d’entreprise de tous les principaux acteurs et marques qui dominent le marché ont été proposés dans ce rapport. Leurs mouvements comme les lancements de produits, les coentreprises, les fusions et acquisitions et l’effet respectif sur les ventes, les importations, les exportations, les revenus et les valeurs CAGR ont été complètement étudiés dans le rapport. La portée du rapport sur le marché de l’intelligence artificielle (IA) dans la découverte de médicaments peut être étendue des scénarios de marché aux prix comparatifs entre les principaux acteurs. Les tendances émergentes ainsi que les principaux moteurs, défis et opportunités du marché sont également identifiés et analysés dans ce rapport.

Market Analysis and Insights: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3,932.87 million by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 40.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of artificial intelligence has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

Significant market makers enrolled in this report are:

The major players covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market report are Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Atomwise, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI Ltd, Exscientia, Cyclica Inc., Numerate, NuMedii, Inc., Envisagenics., twoXAR, Incorporated, OWKIN, INC., XtalPi Inc

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is sectioned based on item, twisted sort and end client. The development among these sections will assist you with breaking down small development portions in the enterprises, and furnish the clients with significant market outline and market experiences to assist them in settling on essential choices for distinguishing proof of center with showcasing applications.

The market report is portioned into the application by the accompanying classes:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market By Offering (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules), Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2029

Features Major Key Factors in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Report:

Business portrayal A nitty gritty depiction of the organization tasks and business divisions.

Corporate technique Analyst’s outline of the organization business methodology.

SWOT Analysis A nitty gritty examination of the organization qualities, shortcomings, valuable open doors, and dangers.

Organization history – Progression of key occasions related with the organization.

Significant Products and Services A rundown of significant items, administrations, and brands of the organization.

Key Competitors-A rundown of key contenders to the organization.

Cutthroat Rivalry:

The research report incorporates an investigation of the cutthroat scene present in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market. It incorporates an appraisal of the current and impending patterns that players can put resources into. Moreover, it additionally incorporates an assessment of the monetary viewpoints of the players and clarifies the idea of the opposition.

Key inquiries responded to in the report include: