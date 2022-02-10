Innovations du marché de la gouvernance de l’IA, perspectives régionales, taille de l’industrie, défis, principaux leaders et prévisions 2028
When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, AI Governance market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the AI Governance industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2028. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the consistent AI Governance report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.
AI governance market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is the major factor for the growth of this market.
AI Governance market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global AI governance market are IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, BoardBookit, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Anki, AIBrain Inc., Banjo, Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Appier Inc., SenseTime, Kindred, Inc., OrCam among others.
Segmentation : Global AI Governance Market
By Component
Solutions
Platforms
Software Tools
Services
Consulting
Integration
Support and Maintenance
Technology
Computer Vision
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Others
Function
Training
Inference
Deployment Type
On-Premises
Cloud
Hybrid
By Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Media and Entertainment
Retail
Telecom
Automotive
Others
By Geography
North America
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Country Level Analysis
The AI Governance market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the AI Governance market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, Microsoft has announced Digital Governance Tech Tour, which will help to accelerate the digital India initiative. The project includes a number of physical and virtual sessions and aims at training 5,000 staff over a 12-month span. This program includes delivery of AI and intelligent cloud computing skills to government officials across entire country
- In September 2018, IBM Corporation has introduced AI Fairness 360 (AIF360), which is an extensive open-source toolkit for unwanted bias in datasets and machine learning designs and state-of – the-art algorithms for mitigating such bias. This version of the AIF360 Python suite includes nine distinct algorithms created by the wider research community on fairness to mitigate this unwanted bias. This product launch helps the company to attract researchers from around the world to use this toolkit
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
