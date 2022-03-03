Injecteur contrastant Marché attendu CAGR of 3.82% Revenus pour traverser 465.67 Million USD in 2021 en 2022 à 2027 | Les meilleurs joueurs du marché mondial, des actions, des défis futurs, des revenus, de la demande, de la croissance de l’industrie et de l’analyse des meilleurs joueurs

“Overview of the Contrast Injector Market Report in 2022

The Global Contrast Injectors Market was valued at USD 465.67 Million in 2021 and will grow with a CAG of 3.82% from 2021 to 2027, based on the newly released report. The primary purpose of this report is to provide post Covid-19 Impact information which will help market players in this area assess their business approaches. Further, this report covers market segmentation by major verdors, types, applications/end users and geography (North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America). Contrast delivery is more efficient and effective using a medical device called "power injector" which can be programmed to deliver specific amounts of contrast media. This power injector is contrast injection. Market competition is intense. Bayer, Bracco, Nemoto, Guerbet and Ulrich Medical, etc. are industry leaders and own key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; were formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The top 5 players got around 79% market share. North America is the largest consumer, with a consumer market share of nearly 38%. After North America, Europe is the second largest consumption location with the consumption market share of 34%.

By Market Vendors:

Toray Industries

Solvay

Lanxess

Topkey

Owens Corning

Mitsubishi Chemical

DuPont

PolyOne

SGL Group

Teijin

Zhongfu Shenying

GW COMPOS

By Types:

Single Head Contrast Injector Dual Head Contrast

Injector

By Applications:

CT

MRI

Angiography

