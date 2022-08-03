Industrie des solutions de prescription électronique 2022 Tendance du marché mondial, part, taille, offre et analyse des fabricants Rapport de recherche 2029

La dernière mise à jour du marché mondial des solutions de prescription électronique L’étude fournit des informations complètes sur les activités de développement par les acteurs de l’industrie, la taille du marché, les tendances, la part, les opportunités de croissance et la taille du marché pour les solutions de prescription électronique, avec une analyse par segments clés, acteurs principaux et émergents et zones géographiques. L’étude de 350 pages couvre l’aperçu commercial détaillé de chaque acteur profilé, son historique complet de recherche et de développement de marché avec les dernières nouvelles et communiqués de presse. Le rapport sur le marché mondial des solutions de prescription électronique offre un aperçu exhaustif des spécifications du produit, de la technologie, du type de produit et de l’analyse de la production en tenant compte de facteurs majeurs tels que les revenus, les coûts et la marge brute. L’étude permet d’identifier et de suivre les acteurs émergents du marché et leurs portefeuilles,

Analyse et taille du marché

Les systèmes de prescription électronique sont les solutions de technologie de l’information (TI) des soins de santé qui ont révolutionné les systèmes de gestion des soins aux patients. Avec la numérisation croissante des économies, les solutions de prescription électronique sont de plus en plus acceptées, en particulier dans la région Asie-Pacifique. Les erreurs de prescription sont l’une des principales sources d’inquiétude des professionnels de santé qui s’appuient efficacement et efficacement sur ces solutions en mettant en place des systèmes d’alerte et d’alerte.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the e-prescribing solutions market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 21.36% during the forecast period. “Standalone Solutions” accounts for the largest solutions segment in the e-prescribing solutions market owing to the fact that they are easier to install and cheaper than the integrated solutions.

An important E-Prescribing Solutions market report has the best research offerings and the required critical information whether businesses are looking for latest product trends or competitive analysis of an existing or emerging market. With this industry report, companies can sharpen their competitive edge again and again. The report has expert insights on global industries, products, company profiles, and market trends. Users can gain unlimited, company-wide access to a comprehensive catalog of industry-specific market research from this industry analysis report. An international E-Prescribing Solutions business report examines industries at a much higher level than an industry study.

The Top Driving Players Operating in the Market Covered in this report:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, DrFirst, eClinicalWorks, McKesson Corporation, Surescripts, Change Healthcare, Greenway Health, LLC, Practice Fusion, Inc, Chetu Inc., Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc., Stratice Healthcare, Exostar ……

E-Prescribing Solutions Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rise in the prevalence of disorders

Surging prevalence of chronic and acute diseases and disorders all around the globe is one of the major factors responsible for fostering growth in the demand for e-prescribing solutions. In other words, growing incidence rate of diabetes, asthma, stroke, fungal infection, cold, cough, viral fever and others is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the e-prescribing solutions market.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. For example, according to General Medical Council (GMC) 2018 report, prescribing errors and faults were reported in about 9%-15% of medication orders for hospital inpatients in the United Kingdon. Research and development proficiencies are being conducted to understand the potential of the developing markets and integrating modern technologies with the healthcare systems.

Government investments on healthcare infrastructure

The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the demand for e-prescribing solutions. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative e-prescribing solutions market growth opportunities.

Additionally, surge in the personal disposable income level, rising awareness about the several advantages of such systems, rise in focus to reduce the fraud and abuse of controlled substance and increasing investment for the development of advanced and innovative technology, positively affect the market growth rate.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities and growing need to curtail the healthcare costs all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, rise in awareness among the population about early diagnosis, growing demand for the minimisation of the prescription error, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising geriatric population base and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market’s growth rate in the future.

The Report Covers The Following Chapters

Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction – The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by type, segmentation by channel type and segmentation by payment method.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the E-Prescribing Solutions market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global E-Prescribing Solutions market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact Of COVID-19 – This chapter discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the E-Prescribing Solutions market.

Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2010-2020) and forecast (2022-2029), and market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2010-2020) and forecast (2022-2029), and market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2022-2029) and analysis for different segments.

Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2022), historic (2010-2022) and forecast (2022-2029), and market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global E-Prescribing Solutions market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for E-Prescribing Solutions companies in terms of service offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

