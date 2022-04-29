Industrie de l’intégration des soins de santé 2022 Part, taille, technologies émergentes, tendances futures, analyse concurrentielle | Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Orion Health, Cerner

DBMR a ajouté un document de recherche complet de plus de 350 pages sur » Part de marché mondiale de l’intégration des soins de santé, taille, rapport de l’industrie « avec des informations détaillées sur les facteurs et les stratégies de croissance. Le rapport d’étude de marché sur l’intégration des soins de santé est une étude professionnelle et approfondie de la taille, de la croissance, de la part, de la demande, des tendances du marché, ainsi que de l’analyse de l’industrie. Ce rapport donne une analyse de fond complète du commerce de Fuller’s Earth, qui a une évaluation du marché parental. En utilisant efficacement la technologie, les applications innovantes et l’expertise, ce rapport d’étude de marché sur l’intégration des soins de santé a été préparé pour gérer efficacement des tableaux de données de marché volumineux et complexes. Pour atteindre le succès souhaité dans les affaires, ce rapport de marché joue un rôle important. De même, les tendances de la dynamique des consommateurs et de la chaîne d’approvisionnement sont également reconnues et, en conséquence, les stratégies de marketing, de promotion et de vente sont interprétées pour un succès extrême.

DBMR analyse le marché de l’intégration des soins de santé pour représenter 3,10 milliards USD d’ici 2027, avec un TCAC de 11,40 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. Déterminants tels qu’une sélection accrue de DSE et des options d’interopérabilité supplémentaires dans les industries de la santé, l’augmentation des appels de supervision et l’amélioration des soins de santé, la transformation de l’analyse au point de service des dispensaires aux contextes de soins résidentiels et la demande de pratiques de soins de santé combinées pour faire progresser l’excellence et les résultats des soins de santé propulsent la croissance du marché des logiciels de dispositifs médicaux sur l’intégration des soins de santé au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027.

The advancement in the digital work force managements and empowering healthcare IT infrastructure and its surging player penetration in the medical industry are helping the healthcare integration market to grow exponentially during the anticipated time frame of 2020 to 2027. Some of the other factors driving the market growth are as follows, affirmative management assistance and leadership, expense beneficiary constituents of the healthcare alliance business, and yielding decreases in pharmaceutical error frequency and enhancements in care standards are helping the market to make progress.

During the time of market progress some of the factors may hinder the market growth such as lack of information protection anxieties, the dearth of proficient healthcare IT experts and the huge expense of healthcare IT alliance. To overcome certain challenges and restraints developing tele-health and indirect inmates monitoring businesses, and rising markets in the developing nations will maintain the growth ratio of healthcare integration market, during the anticipated time frame.

By Product Type (Non-lifetime Cover Healthcare Integration, Lifetime Cover Healthcare Integration, Accident-only Healthcare Integration)

By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Horses, Others)

By End Use (Agency, Broker, Bancassurance, Direct Writing)

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Orion Health

Cerner Corporation

iNTERFACEWARE Inc

Epic Systems Corporation

InterSystems Corporation

Infor

Summit Healthcare Services, Inc

Corepoint Health

IBM Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Oracle

Healthcare integration market is segmented on the basis of product, services and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, healthcare integration market is segmented into interface or integration engines, medical device integration software, media integration solutions, and other integration tools.

On the basis of services, the healthcare integration market is bifurcated into implementation & integration, support & maintenance, training & education and consulting.

Healthcare integration market has also been segmented based on the end use into hospitals, diagnostic centers, laboratories, clinics, and others.

North America:United States, Canada and Mexico

Europe:Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy

Asia-Pacific:China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia

South America:Brazil, Argentina, Colombia

Center East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa

o Historical Years: 2015-2019

o Base Year: 2019

o Estimated Year: 2020

o Healthcare Integration Market Forecast Period: 2020-2027

