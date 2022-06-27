Industrie de la télésanté 2022 Tendance du marché mondial, part, taille, offre et analyse des fabricants Rapport de recherche 2029

marché de la télésanté 2022 examine la taille de l’industrie, le segment d’application, le type, les perspectives régionales, la demande du marché, les dernières tendances, ainsi que la part de marché de la télésanté et les revenus des fabricants, les principaux profils d’entreprise et les prévisions du potentiel de croissance future 2022-2029. Le document du marché de la télésanté prévoit la taille de l’industrie du marché de la télésanté avec des informations sur les revenus des principaux fournisseurs, le développement de l’industrie en amont et en aval, les progrès de l’industrie, les entreprises clés, ainsi que le type de segment et l’application du marché. Les paramètres de marché ciblés ici incluent, mais sans s’y limiter, les dernières tendances, la segmentation du marché, les nouvelles entrées sur le marché, les prévisions de l’industrie, l’analyse du marché cible, les orientations futures, l’identification des opportunités, l’analyse stratégique, les idées et l’innovation.

Global Telehealth Market Analysis and Size

Telehealth market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 1,839.60 million by 2029 from USD 1,078.29 million in 2021. Growing need of digital healthcare, better analysis of health conditions and availability of expert; are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Advancement in healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of diagnostic telehealth platforms is helping the growth of the telehealth market. However, the lack of accessibility and high cost associated with remote monitoring devices may hamper the future growth of Telehealth market. The partnerships and acquisitions by major market players act as opportunity for the growth of Telehealth market.

Global Telehealth Market 2022 Report encompasses an infinite knowledge and information on what the market's definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is obtained from SWOT analysis.

List of Companies Profiled in the Telehealth Market Report are:

IBM (US), Wipro Limited (India), Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Health Catalyst (US), Inovalon (US), McKesson Corporation (US), MEDEANALYTICS, INC. (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), ExlService Holdings, Inc. (US), CitiusTech Inc. (US), IQVIA (US), and GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), among others.

Telehealth Market Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.