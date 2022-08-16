Inclusions de chocolat sur le marché de l’industrie de la boulangerie – Demande de création d’opportunités solides pour l’industrie jusqu’en 2029 : explore l’ÉTUDE DBMR

Le rapport sur le marché de grande envergure Inclusions de chocolat dans l’industrie de la boulangerie fournit une connaissance et des informations absolues sur le paysage du marché en évolution rapide, ce qui existe déjà sur le marché, les tendances futures ou les attentes du marché, l’environnement concurrentiel et les stratégies des concurrents qui aident à planifier ses propres stratégies avec quelle entreprise peut éclipser les concurrents. Ce rapport d’étude de marché offre une perspective plus large du marché avec ses informations et analyses complètes du marché qui facilitent la survie et la réussite sur le marché. Le rapport d’activité du marché Inclusions de chocolat dans l’industrie de la boulangerie fournit une analyse et une estimation de haut en bas de divers facteurs liés au marché qui jouent un rôle essentiel dans une meilleure prise de décision.

Le marché des inclusions de chocolat dans l’industrie de la boulangerie devrait atteindre une valeur estimée à 1,50 milliard USD et croître à un taux annuel composé de 6,90 % au cours de la période de prévision 2021 à 2028. Augmentation de l’utilisation des inclusions alimentaires à base de chocolat sur plusieurs produits est un facteur essentiel qui stimule les inclusions de chocolat dans le marché de l’industrie de la boulangerie au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028.

Les meilleurs joueurs analysés dans le rapport sont :

The major players covered in the chocolate inclusions in bakery industry market report are Cargill, Incorporated., ADM, Barry Callebaut, Kerry, Tate & Lyle, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Sensient Colors LLC, PURATOS, Balchem Inc., GEORGIA NUT COMPANY, Inclusion Technologies, Dawn Food Products, Inc., Nimbus Foods Ltd, Chaucer Foods Ltd, Meadow Foods, IBK TROPIC, S.A, FoodFlo International Ltd, Mother Murphy’s Laboratories, Inc., Confection by Design, and Pecan Deluxe Candy Company, among other domestic and global players.

Key Market Segmentation:

Global Chocolate Inclusions in Bakery Industry Market, By Product Type (Brownies, Cake, Cookies, Pastry), Form (Solid & Semi-Solid, Liquid), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales/B2B, Indirect Sales/B2C), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

