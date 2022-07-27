In Vivo Toxicology Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Increasing R&D activities in pharmaceutical industry is driving revenue growth of the in vivo toxicology market

The global in vivo toxicology market size is expected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical industry, fast innovations in animal models, and rising demand for personalized medicine are primary factors fueling revenue growth of the market.

In-vivo toxicology testing refers to the use of various living organisms for finding out the presence of carcinogenic/toxic chemicals in new substances and the effect of these new substances on humans. These tests can also be performed to confirm the absence of toxic substances or chemicals from drug candidates. Therefore, in-vivo testing has become prevalent in the pre-clinical trials.

Growing demand for novel therapeutics has resulted in increased R&D activities to search for advanced vaccines or drugs. In addition, animal testing is mandatory for determining toxicology profiles, especially for new drugs. These factors are predicted to augment the demand for in-vivo toxicology testing products, propelling the revenue growth of the market going ahead. Furthermore, rapid technical advances in various animal models are also contributing to the revenue growth of the in-vivo toxicology testing market.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Jackson Laboratory (U.S.), Charles River Laboratories (U.S.), Envigo (U.S.), JANVIER LABS (France), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and PerkinElmer (U.S.).

Market Segmentation by Types:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Instruments

Consumables Reagents & Kits Animal Models Mice Models Rat Models Other Animal Models (Guinea Pigs, Hamsters, Rabbits, and Human Primates)



Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Acute

Sub-acute

Sub-chronic

Chronic test type

Testing Facility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Outsourced testing facility

In-house testing facility

Toxicity End Point Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Immunotoxicity

Systemic toxicity

Carcinogenicity

Genotoxicity

Developmental & reproductive toxicity (DART)

Other toxicity endpoints

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global In Vivo Toxicology market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Further key findings in the report

In March 2019, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, declared funding for projects for conducting detailed characterization, direct comparisons, along with further development of Humanized Immune System (HIS) mouse models.

The animal models segment is predicted to register the highest revenue share in the market going ahead. This segment includes various animals including rats, mice, primates and cattle, etc. Increasing clinical trials combined with the growing advancements in animal models are fueling the segment revenue growth.

North American market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. This high revenue share is attributed to presence of prominent players operating in the regional market, rising biomedical research in the U.S., and growing preclinical activities by pharmaceutical companies and CROs in North America.

