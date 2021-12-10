Impact cumulatif du marché de la communication par lumière visible à LED (LiFi) pour le rapport de recherche sur la récupération COVID-19 2021 | Meilleures entreprises – General Electric, Oledcomm, Fujitsu, PureLiFi

Reports Intellect annonce l’ajout d’une nouvelle étude de marché mondiale sur la communication par lumière visible (LiFi) à LED à sa base de données croissante d’informations sur le marché. L’étude approfondie fournit des connaissances et des statistiques précieuses sur le marché mondial de la communication par lumière visible (LiFi) à LED. Chaque segment des études examinées est spécifiquement organisé pour découvrir les facteurs clés du marché mondial de la communication par lumière visible (LiFi) à LED. Par exemple, le segment de la dynamique du marché approfondit les moteurs, les contraintes, les développements et les possibilités du marché mondial de la communication par lumière visible (LiFi) à LED. Le rapport contient des données qui seront essentielles pour confirmer une bonne courbe de croissance tout au long de la période de prévision globale.

Acteurs clés du marché mentionnés dans ce rapport : General Electric, Oledcomm, Fujitsu, PureLiFi, Lvx System, Acuity Brands, Qualcomm, IBSENtelecom, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic, Lightbee, LumEfficient Lighting, Renesasa

REMARQUE : le rapport sur la communication par la lumière visible par LED (LiFi) a été formulé en tenant compte de la pandémie de COVID-19 et de son impact sur le marché.

La description:

Le rapport de l’industrie LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) fournit un aperçu systématique du marché mondial, qui met l’accent sur la portée du produit/service. Le rapport a caractérisé la taille du marché par variétés de types et d’applications/utilisateurs finaux par régions importantes en fonction de divers facteurs tels que la taille du marché, la part des segments, le taux de croissance, la demande et les perspectives de croissance future. Le rapport contient un compte rendu historique détaillé du marché LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) et prédit également une prévision évaluée pour celui-ci. De plus, le rapport discute d’un choix supérieur de la portée du marché émergent et des obstacles potentiels présents dans les segments.

LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) Market by types:

PC-LED

RGB-LED

LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) Market by Applications:

Medical

Electronic Product

AD Display

Traffic Control

Indoor Positioning

Others

Geographical Regions covered by LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) Market are:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Competitive Analysis:

Global LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) Industry is highly fragmented and comprises of several major players. In terms of market share, only few of the significant competitors at present control the market. Detailed evaluation of market trends, threats, demand and opportunities has been reported in a very descriptive yet very short and on-point assessment. A specific evaluation of effective manufacturing techniques, sales and revenue, geographical presence, value chain analysis is also showcased in the market.

Reasons to Buy:

Understand the Current and future of the LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) Market in both Established and emerging markets.

The report assists in relocate the business strategies by accentuate the LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) business priorities.

The report throws light on the segment anticipate to dominate the LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) industry and market.

Forecasts the regions expected to perceive ascension.

The newest developments within the LED Visible Light Communication (LiFi) industry and details of the industry leaders alongside their market share and methods.

