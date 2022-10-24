Impact actuel du marché mondial des solutions bancaires de base pour apporter de grands changements

Aperçu du marché

Le marché mondial des solutions bancaires de base devrait générer une valeur marchande de 10,31 milliards USD d’ici la fin de l’année 2030. En outre, il devrait croître à un TCAC de 5,4 % entre 2022 et 2030.

Une demande substantielle de solutions bancaires a été constatée en raison de l’accent croissant des banques sur l’engagement et l’interaction des clients pour assurer la fidélisation de la clientèle, ce qui améliore les performances du marché mondial dans la période de recherche. En outre, le marché mondial des solutions bancaires de base offre des opportunités lucratives aux acteurs du marché en raison de la croissance rapide des transactions bancaires centralisées et bancaires en ligne en temps réel.

Cependant, la croissance du marché mondial pourrait connaître des contraintes en raison du manque de sensibilisation lié aux solutions bancaires de base et à leurs complexités techniques associées. En outre, la complexité des méthodes de cryptage pourrait poser des défis majeurs au marché mondial des solutions bancaires de base au cours de la période de prévision.

Analyse régionale

Selon le rapport Core Banking Solution Market , le marché mondial a été classé en Europe, Asie-Pacifique, Amérique du Nord, Amérique latine et autres.

North America is holding the dominant position in the past few years and is further predicted to continue the same in the upcoming years. This region is fueling because of the growing Blockchain business deployments, vast technology upgrades, and B2B staking as a service solution. Moreover, this region is expanding because of the huge deployments of core banking solutions in large-sized and medium-sized banks in the region. Additionally, this region is consists of a higher number of financial institutions and rising international investors, which is driving the market growth.

Apart from this, the Asia Pacific region holds the second higher market share in the review period. Furthermore, the European regional market has lucrative opportunities for Core Banking solutions because of the open banking and advances in the AI and public cloud.

Market Segmentation

As per the Core Banking Solution Market analysis, the current market is segmented based on deployment and components.

Based on the deployment segment, the present market is consists of Cloud and On-Premise. Among all, the on-premise segment is estimated to hold the largest market share. In 2017, this segment was projected to generate 69.22% of market share and is expected to hold a 5.20% CAGR over the research period. On the other hand, the on-cloud segment is predicted to generate a 6.47% CAGR in the review period.

On the basis of component segment, the global market has been classified into two components as Solutions and Services. Out of all, the solution segment is projected to be the largest segment. Thus, this segment is registered to account for 65.81% of the market share in 2017. Further, it is estimated to grow at a 5.99% CAGR for the research timeframe. Alternatively, the service segment is accounted to grow at a 4.82% CAGR in the review timeframe.

Industry News

On 20 January 2021, the SaaS cloud banking platform Mambu and a leading financing platform Ta3meed has declared their strategic partnership for the Islamic fintech development in Saudi Arabia.

