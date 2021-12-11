Global Sales Force Automation Software Market Size and Share, Recent Enhancements and Regional Analysis | SAP, Salesforce.com, inc., SugarCRM., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Bullhorn, Inc., Microsoft

Sales force automation software market is expected to reach USD 11821.24 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 11.05% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for lead management and rising demand from BFSI sector are the factor for the market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the sales force automation software market is segmented into lead management, sales forecasting, order & invoices management, opportunity management, and others such as email integration, contact management, analytics, and relationship management

Based on deployment mode, the sales force automation software market has been segmented as cloud and on-premises.

Sales force automation software market on the basis of industrial vertical is segmented into healthcare, automotive, media and entertainments, retail, telecom, food & beverage, BFSI, and others

The software segment of the sales force automation software market is segmented into on-premise salesforce automation system, software-as-a-service salesforce automation system and cloud-based salesforce automation system.

On the basis of organization type the market is segmented into small-medium scale size enterprise, and large scale enterprises

The major players covered in the sales force automation software market report are Aptean, Creatio, Infor, Oracle, Pegasystems Inc., SAP, Salesforce.com, inc., SugarCRM., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Bullhorn, Inc., Microsoft, Technology Group International., ACG Infotech Ltd., Ayoka, L.L.C, Consensus Sales, Inc., eLeader., Senior Software, TechManyata Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Sales Force Automation Software Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Sales Force Automation Software Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

