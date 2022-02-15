Geopolymer market expected to grow tremendously by 2028 | PYROMERAL SYSTEMS, ClockSpring | NRI, CEMEX SAB de CV, Alchemy Geopolymer, Murray & Roberts Cementation

Prévisions du marché des géopolymères jusqu’en 2028 – Impact du COVID-19 et analyse globale fournit une analyse de la concurrence actuelle et future sur le marché.

Le marché mondial des géopolymères est divisé en fonction des offres, des composants et des types de bâtiments. En fonction de l’offre, le marché des géopolymères se divise en solutions et en services. Sur la base des composants, le marché est divisé en sécurité et surveillance, gestion des actifs, ventes et publicité, etc. D’autre part, en fonction de l’industrie des utilisateurs finaux, le marché est divisé en résidentiel et non résidentiel.

Acteurs clés présentés dans ce rapport : PYROMERAL SYSTEMS, ClockSpring | NRI, CEMEX SAB de CV, Alchemy Geopolymer, Murray & Roberts Cementation, Geopolymer Solutions LLC, Imerys Refractory Minerals, Wagners, Schlumberger Limited et Rocla Pty Limited.

Le marché des géopolymères devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 36,5% au cours de la période de prévision 2021-2028. Le rapport d’étude de marché de Databridge sur le marché des géopolymères fournit une analyse et des informations sur divers facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision. Impact sur la croissance du marché. Le nombre croissant d’applications de géopolymères dans le monde accélère la croissance du marché des géopolymères.

Geopolymer refers to a type of ceramic material that is characterized by a network of covalently bonded mineral molecules. These materials are divided into pure inorganic geopolymers and hybrid (organic-inorganic) geopolymers. Geopolymers can also be chemically synthesized, but they occur naturally like obsidian. They have an amorphous microstructure at room temperature.

Global geopolymer market by geography:

Asia Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia, UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (US ) , Mexico, and Canada).

South America (Brazil, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries and Egypt)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The explosion of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis in the global geopolymer market had a clear impact on the market-wide infrastructure in 2021. This pandemic crisis has affected different industries in different ways, including supply chain disruptions and manufacturing process shutdowns. Manufacturing plants, all indoor events are restricted, emergencies in more than 40 countries are declared, stock market volatility and uncertainty about the future. This Global Geopolymer Market Research Report covers a new study on the impact of Covid-19 on the geopolymer market. This helps marketers find the latest market dynamics, new developments in markets and industries. In addition to this, this study also helps to: Form new business plans, product portfolios, and segmentations.

This analysis provides an assessment to change competitiveness.

• This in-depth geopolymer analysis of the dynamics of this changing contest keeps you ahead of the competition.

• A 6-year forecast assessment based primarily on how the sector is expected to develop.

• Exactly which geopolymer application / end-user type or type can observe a gradual increase prospect.

• Which trends, barriers and challenges can impact the development and size of the geopolymer economy?

• Helps you know the sections of important product types and their growth.

Table of Contents Basics:

1 Report Summary

1.1 Survey Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Target Players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.5 Market by application

1.6 Purpose of the survey

1. 7 years

2 Global growth trend

2.1 Geopolymer market size

2.2 Geopolymer growth trend by region

2.3 Industry trends

3 market share by key players

3.1 Geopolymer market size by manufacturer

3.2 Geopolymer key player Headquarters and service area

3.3 Key player Geopolymer products / solutions / services

3.4 Entering the geopolymer market Date

3.5 Mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans

4 Breakdown data by product

4.1 Ventes mondiales de géopolymères

par produit 4.2 Chiffre d’affaires mondial des géopolymères

par produit 4.3 Prix des géopolymères par produit

5 Données de répartition par utilisateur final

5.1 Aperçu

5.2 Données mondiales de décomposition des géopolymères par utilisateurs finaux