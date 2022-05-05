Geographic Information System Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Caliper, General Electric, Hexagon AB

Identify Sales forecasts to help your business keep adequate inventory, create an actionable plan with latest edition released by The Insight Partners on Global Geographic Information System Market to regulate the balance of demand and supply. This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Geographic Information System Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Autodesk, Inc., Bentley System, Caliper Corporation, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. Pitney Bowes Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., ArcGIS

MARKET SCOPE

The « Global Geographic Information System Market Analysis to 2028 » is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the geographic information system market with detailed market segmentation by function, component, organization size, end user and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading geographic information system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on function, the global geographic information system market is segmented into mapping, surveying, telematics and navigation, location based services

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software

Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into small and medium sized enterprises, large enterprises

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, transportation, utilities

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Development of smart cities and urbanization.

Integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence.

Adoption of GIS solutions in transportation sector

Restraints

Regulations and legal issues

Geospatial data barriers and high cost

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Geographic Information System market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Geographic Information System market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Geographic Information System market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

