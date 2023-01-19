Aperçu du marché du diagnostic du sepsis en France et dans le monde sur le périmètre actuel 2030
According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to grow from USD 570 million in 2021 to USD 1,111.26 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030. Demand for sepsis diagnostic equipment is projected to increase as a result of growing public-private funding for sepsis diagnostic research activities, rising infectious illness prevalence, an increase in sepsis incidences, and growing government initiatives to increase sepsis awareness.
Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Definition
Sepsis is a life-threatening disease that occurs when the body’s immune system reacts to an infection by attacking its tissues. When the body’s infection-fighting mechanisms kick in, organs perform badly and improperly. Sepsis can lead to septic shock. This abrupt drop in blood pressure can harm organs and even cause death. Antibiotics and intravenous fluids should be administered as soon as possible to increase the chances of survival.
Scope of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market
The study categorizes the sepsis diagnostics market based on method, product, technology, usability, pathogen, and end-user at the regional and global levels.
By Method (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)
- Conventional Diagnostics
- Automated Diagnostics
By Product (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)
- Blood Culture Media
- Instruments
- Assay kits & Reagents
- Software
By Technology (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)
- Microbiology
- Molecular Diagnostics
- PCR
- Peptide Nucleic Acid-Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization
- Microarrays
- DNA sequencing
- Syndromic Panel-Based Testing
- Immunoassays
- Flow Cytometry
- Microfluidics
By Usability (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)
- Laboratory Testing
- Point-of-care Testing
By Pathogen (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)
- Bacterial Sepsis
- Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis
- Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis
- Fungal Sepsis
- Viral Sepsis
- Others
By End-User (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)
- Hospitals and specialty clinics
- Pathology & Reference Laboratories
- Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
By Region (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- The Netherlands
- Norway
- Czech Republic
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Singapore
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of South America
- The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Bacterial sepsis segment is projected to account for the largest market share by pathogen
In 2021, the bacterial sepsis segment accounted for the largest market share in the global sepsis diagnostics market. This growth can be associated with an increase in bacterial sepsis cases, an increase in surgical operations, and an increase in the prevalence of HAIs. Moreover, the growing chronic diseases and fungal infections may drive the segmental growth over the forecast period.
APAC accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Globally, APAC is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period. This region’s high population increase, as well as expanding urbanization and industrialization, are driving the market growth. The main factors for the market’s growth in the region are the surging expenditure on healthcare by developing nations’ government and their support.
Key Market Players in the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market
The global sepsis diagnostics market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.
Major players in the global sepsis diagnostics market are:
- BioMerieux SA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson, and Company
- Bruker Corporation
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc
- Nanosphere, Inc.
- Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd
- Danaher Corporation