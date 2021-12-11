Facteurs de croissance du marché des produits de boulangerie sans gluten et applications d’ici 2028 avec les principaux acteurs clés : Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods., HJ Heinz Company, LP

Pour connaître le marché en profondeur, le rapport d’étude de marché est la solution parfaite. Un rapport tel que Marché des produits de boulangerie sans gluten aide à savoir comment le marché va se comporter au cours des années de prévision en donnant des informations sur la définition, les classifications, les applications et les engagements du marché. La segmentation du marché est également couverte en détail en tenant compte de plusieurs aspects qui ne manqueront pas d’aider les entreprises. Une équipe d’analystes et de chefs de projet multilingues est qualifiée pour servir les clients sur tous les aspects stratégiques, y compris le développement de produits, les domaines clés de développement, la modélisation d’applications, l’utilisation de technologies, les stratégies d’acquisition, l’exploration d’opportunités de croissance de niche et de nouveaux marchés.

La prise de conscience croissante de la santé associée à la prise de conscience croissante des produits sans gluten a entraîné une augmentation de la demande de produits de boulangerie sans gluten. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché mondial des produits de boulangerie sans gluten projettera un TCAC de 9,20% pour la période de prévision 2021-2028. Cela signifie que la valeur de marché de 2020, qui était de 3,00 milliards de dollars, passera à 6,06 milliards de dollars d’ici 2028.

Top Key Players: Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods., H.J. Heinz Company, L.P., Hain Celestial, DR SCHÄR AG/S.p.A., FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED, General Mills Inc., Hero Group, Blue Diamond Growers, Enjoy Life Foods., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg Co., The Kraft Heinz Company., Mondelēz International., Ecotone, Valeo Foods, Conagra Brands, Inc., Quinoa Corporation., Raisio Oyj and Warburtons among other domestic and global players.

Gluten is a protein commonly found in food items such as pizza, pasta, bread, cereal, among others. Gluten is an ingredient that maintains the shape and texture of the food item. However, gluten damages the intestinal tract. Individuals with celiac disease suffer an immune reaction to the consumption of items that have gluten in them. As a result, with the rising consumer awareness, the demand for gluten-free products is globally rising. Food items such as wheat, barley, rye, cereals, and bread are high in gluten. The two main proteins in gluten are gliadin and glutenin. Gliadin is responsible for all the ill effects on the body when consumed.

By Ingredients (Main Ingredients and Other Ingredients),

Product Type (Bread, Rolls and Buns, Cakes and Cheese Cakes, Muffins and Cup Cakes, Cookies and Biscuits, Doughnuts, Sandwiches and Wraps, Dough and Ready Mixes and Others),

Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store Based)

Chapitre 8 Analyse du marché des produits de boulangerie sans gluten en Europe par pays

Chapitre 9 Analyse du marché des produits de boulangerie sans gluten en Asie-Pacifique par pays

Chapitre 10 Analyse du marché des produits de boulangerie sans gluten au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique par pays

Chapitre 11 Analyse du marché des produits de boulangerie sans gluten en Amérique du Sud par pays

Chapitre 12 Paysage concurrentiel

Chapitre 13 Perspectives de l’industrie

Chapitre 14 – Prévisions du marché mondial des produits de boulangerie sans gluten

Chapitre 15 Analyse de faisabilité d’un nouveau projet

