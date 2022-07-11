Everything About Personal CRM Software and Personal CRM software benefit

CRM, also known as Customer Relationship Management, is an efficient tool or strategy to access customer data to grow the business. CRM software is growing in popularity for personal use such as Hippo, FollowUp, Streak, etc. Personal customer relationship management tools are specifically designed to stay updated with the people. The software exhibits a set of tools incorporating a detailed address book, a day planner with reminders, a calendar and event manager, etc.

Who can benefit from personal CRM software?

The growing use of digital technology is steadily transforming basic notes into databases. The benefits of the CRM software are primarily aimed at strengthening the scope of the overall sector. According to a study by Astute Analytica, the global CRM software market is expected to record a potential compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Personal CRM software provides various benefits in terms of time consumption and cost. Small businesses can efficiently manage all their communication channels through the CRM software. Apart from that, users do not need to check their personal emails and text messages separately. It also helps in developing efficient marketing campaigns. Some of the best CRm softwares for marketing campaigns are Creatio, OnePageCRM, Nutshell, etc.

Personal CRM software is considered suitable for both individual business and personal relationship management. It is considered the best

for self-employed individuals aiming to grow and expand their work.

to keep people informed about conferences, expos, and networking events, etc.

for maintaining contact with a large family, group of friends, etc.

How can personal CRM software benefit an individual?

Personal CRM software like Contacts+, Hippo, FollowUp, Streak, etc., is specifically crafted to cater to individual needs. Here are the listed applications of CRM software for personal use:

Networking

Managing myriad contacts is the primary task of personal CRM software. Users can manage various clients at once. Moreover, users can also streamline the list of tasks and set reminders for meetings, gatherings, etc.

Large group of relatives or friends

It becomes quite difficult to catch up with friends and family because of personal and professional obligations. Thus, personal CRM software can help users stay in touch with relatives throughout the intervals between visits. It displays the relationships between the contacts. Users can also view their previous chats with each contact, and add notes and set reminders. Moreover, some software even displays the list of forthcoming and previous scheduled engagements.

Missed events

It usually happens that people forget about the events. CRM software can help users transform this unorganised schedule into an organised lifestyle. Various software like Hippo allows users to add notes and even to-do lists. Users can even schedule meetings and events and get reminders.

Timely Follow-up for Email

Personalized CRM software can even make the Gmail of the users more organized. Users can check the entire engagement histories and get the precise information within seconds through standard or custom filters. All the scheduled meetings, tasks, and activities are displayed in a simple list view. There is a function to establish reminders, as the name implies, so users never forget to follow up.