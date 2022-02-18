Europe Social Employee Recognition System Market Will Generate New Growth US$ 4,198.3 million by 2028:  BI Worldwide, Globoforce Limited (Workhuman), Kudos Inc., Terryberry, Semos Cloud

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Social Employee Recognition System Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Social Employee Recognition System market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

The social employee recognition system market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1,599.9 million in 2021 to US$ 4,198.3 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Get Sample Copy of this Europe Social Employee Recognition System Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00026078

Major key players covered in this report:

BI Worldwide

Globoforce Limited (Workhuman)

Kudos Inc.

Terryberry

Semos Cloud

With endless technological developments, digitalization is creating a communal effect on every industry of all sizes. Practicing social recognition enable the employees to feel valued for their work and contribution in an organization. Social employee recognition helps in accelerating employee retention while increasing overall organizational productivity. It has witnessed that organizations practicing social recognition has observed 40% enhancement in employee retention as compared to companies. Furthermore, as per the analysis of OC Tanner Institute, using recognition technology accelerates employee engagement by over 45% and productivity by 34% while maintain employee retention by 25%.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Social Employee Recognition System market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Social Employee Recognition System market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Order a Copy of this Europe Social Employee Recognition System Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00026078

The research on the Europe Social Employee Recognition System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Social Employee Recognition System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/