Europe Botanical Extract Market: Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast By 

Europe Botanical Extract Market analysis report gives an assessment of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the approximated forecast frame. The Market study encompasses a Market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its Market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. All the information, facts, and statistics covered in the report lead to actionable ideas, improved decision-making, and better deciding business strategies. Europe Botanical Extract Market report contains historic data, present Market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Europe botanical extract market is expected to reach the value of USD 6,455.64 million by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. « Nutraceutical » accounts for the most prominent application segment in the respective market owing to the rise in the botanical extract. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Definition

Botanical extracts are extracted from natural sources such as spices, herbs, flowers, fruits, tea, and others. Botanical extracts are used as ingredients in the food & beverage industry to modify flavor, aroma, or nutritive quality. Botanical extracts also impart properties such as enhanced flavor and extended shelf life and also reduce microbial spoilage. They are extracted from the tissue of a plant, usually by treating it with a solvent such as alcohol or water.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million Segments Covered By Type (Spice Extracts, Herb Extracts, Flower Extracts, Tea Extracts, Fruit Extracts, and Marine Plant Extracts), Form (Liquid, Powder, and Leaf Extract), Product Type (Organic and Conventional), Application (Nutraceutical, Food Products, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Beverages, Aromatherapy, Sport Nutrition, Animal Feed, and Other). Countries Covered Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, and rest of Europe. Market Players Covered Givaudan, Kerry Group plc, DSM, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, McCormick & Company, Inc., Provital, Martin Bauer Group, Organic Herb Inc, Kalsec Inc., Symrise, Synthite Industries Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Carrubba, Inc, Blue Sky Botanics, DÖHLER GmbH, Bio Botanica, Inc., Bio-gen Extracts Private Limited, Plantnat, and Native Extracts Pty Ltd.

Market Dynamics of the Europe Botanical Extract Market

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

Drivers/Opportunities

Growing usage of botanical extract in food & beverages industries

An increase in awareness among consumers about the health benefits of the botanical extract that could build up immunity, which is much more required in COVID-19 will help to boost the market growth. The rise in the usage of botanical extract due to the demand for natural flavor-based food and beverages among consumers is likely to stimulate market growth. The botanical extract contains natural sugars, vitamins, and minerals and is added to food and beverages to substitute synthetic ingredients. Thus, the growing demand for botanical extract in the food and beverage industry is expected to drive market growth.

Rising usage of botanical extract in pharmaceutical and personal care & cosmetics industries

The floral extracts are extensively applied in personal care products such as lotion, anti-aging creams, and lip balm enriched with natural vitamins responsible for healthy skin. There is an increasing awareness among consumers regarding the harmful effects of chemical-added beauty products. Thus, there is significant demand for herbal extract-based beauty products. Owing to such trends, the personal care industry & cosmetics manufacturers are incorporating botanical extracts in their products. Similarly, botanical extracts have a significant role in the pharmaceutical industry. The herbal extracts have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to enhance the qualities of a drug. This has resulted in the extensive usage of herbal extracts in the pharmaceutical industry.

Increasing disposable income in emerging economies

Consumers are opting mostly for naturally flavored food products and beverages in the market. Several manufacturers are adding botanical extracts and the main ingredients to their products to satisfy the growing needs of consumers. Moreover, the increased disposable income in emerging economies raises botanical extract across the world, such as a rise in disposable income coupled with rising customer inclination for naturally sourced products. The growing usage of botanical extracts is highly used in emerging countries due to the high disposable income and increasing expenditure on food & beverages made from natural ingredients. This is expected to drive market growth.

Increasing demand for clean-label products

The demand for clean labels or natural products is on the rise among consumers. The rising customer awareness of naturally functional ingredients increases the need for clean-label products in the market. Moreover, the lifestyle of consumers across the globe is changing as they are becoming healthier and environmentally conscious, which paves the way for the natural ingredients used in every product they are using daily. Moreover, the botanical extracts are chemical residue-free, making them the prior choice for vegan consumers.

Growing demand for the dietary supplements

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 80% of Asian and African consumers consume herbal medicine as their daily dietary supplements. Moreover, the side effects caused by the botanical extract are significantly less compared to the synthetic ingredients. This resulted in the high consumption of botanical extracts as dietary supplements in the Europe market. Therefore, the growing consumption and demand for nutritional supplements are expected to provide an opportunity for the market.

Restraints/Challenges

Stringent government regulations on botanical extract

Botanical extracts are the most popular flavors and natural ingredients and the demand is rising exponentially. On the other hand, the need for botanical extract is exceeding production. Thus, the manufacturers are focused on producing botanical extract in conventional and organic ways to meet consumer demand. However, the stringent government regulations on botanical extract are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Continuous fluctuation in prices of raw materials

Severe disruption of the supply chain of raw materials due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of labor to transport the raw materials resulted in the fluctuation of prices of raw materials. This sudden occurrence of the pandemic may restrain the market growth. Similarly, consumers are looking for organic and clean-label products. Therefore, the fewer availability of raw materials of botanical extract leads to high price fluctuations of the raw materials. This factor is expected to hamper the market growth.

High cost of the products

Clean-label products and labeling production require a high capital investment, reflecting the products’ outcome. Moreover, the raw materials used to produce botanical extract are to be imported chiefly from other regions, imposing manufacturers’ extra costs. These factors ultimately result in the high costs of the botanical extract market, which further is expected to create a significant challenge for the market growth.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Givaudan launched New Purple 2364, a vegan pigment for use in make-up formulations. It is made from the extraction by green fractionation from Raphanus Sativus L. This will help the company to increase its product portfolio.

In March 2020, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. had a new partnership with Evolva, a Swiss biotech company. This agreement will benefit the company to expand the commercialization of the International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. products and thereby increase sales and revenue.

Some of the major players operating in the Europe Botanical Extract market are: Givaudan, Kerry Group plc, DSM, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, McCormick & Company, Inc., Provital, Martin Bauer Group, Organic Herb Inc, Kalsec Inc., Symrise, Synthite Industries Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Carrubba, Inc, Blue Sky Botanics, DÖHLER GmbH, Bio Botanica, Inc., Bio-gen Extracts Private Limited, Plantnat, and Native Extracts Pty Ltd

Reasons to Get this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Key Point Summary of the Market Report:

The report underlines the recent trends and SWOT analysis

The report focuses on the growth opportunities in the Europe Botanical Extract Market in the coming years

It provides competitive analysis with a market share of leading market players, along with project launches and tactical approaches implemented by the players in the last five years

Major Highlights of TOC: Europe Botanical Extract Market

Europe Botanical Extract Market Overview

Europe Botanical Extract Market Competitions by Manufacturers

Europe Botanical Extract Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Europe Botanical Extract Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

Europe Botanical Extract Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Europe Botanical Extract Market Analysis by Application

Europe Botanical Extract Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Europe Botanical Extract Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Europe Botanical Extract Market Forecast

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Europe Botanical Extract Market Scope :

The Europe botanical extract market is segmented into four notable segments based on type, form, product type, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Spice Extracts

Herb Extracts

Flower Extracts

Tea Extracts

Fruit Extracts

Marine Plant Extracts

Based on type, the market is segmented into spice extracts, herb extracts, flower extracts, tea extracts, fruit extracts, and marine plant extracts.

Form

Powder

Liquid

Leaf Extracts

Based on form, the market is segmented into powder, liquid, and leaf extracts.

Product Type

Organic

Conventional

Based on product type, the market is segmented into organic and conventional.

Application

Food Products

Sport Nutrition

Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Aromatherapy

Animal Feed

OthersBased on application, the market is segmented into food products, sport nutrition, beverages, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, personal care & cosmetics, aromatherapy, animal feed, and others.

This Europe Botanical Extract Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Europe Botanical Extract? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Key Players in This Europe Botanical Extract Market?What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Europe Botanical Extract Market Status of Europe Botanical Extract Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Europe Botanical Extract Market?

What Is Current Europe Botanical Extract Market Status of Europe Botanical Extract Industry? What is Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What is Market Analysis of Europe Botanical Extract Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Europe Botanical Extract Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Europe Botanical Extract Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Europe Botanical Extract Industry? What are Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Europe Botanical Extract Market Dynamics of Europe Botanical Extract Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Europe Botanical Extract Industry?

