Europe Adalimumab Market Part de l’industrie, taille, croissance, demandes, revenus, analyse des principales entreprises

Adalimumab is one of the monoclonal antibodies used to treat certain autoimmune diseases involving rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s diseases, among others. Adalimumab is an anti-TNF drug indicated for the treatment of inflammatory symptoms. The biologic of adalimumab is Humira and various biosimilar drugs of Humira are also available, which involves Exemptia, Hyrimoz, Cyltezo, and Hulio among others. Adalimumab works by binding to the TNF factor alpha, which reduces the chances of the inflammatory response to autoimmune diseases.

Market Analysis and Insights

Europe adalimumab market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 10,337.79 million by 2029 from USD 3,485.94 million in 2021.

Report Metric Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million Segments Covered By Indication (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Crohn’s Disease, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Ulcerative Colitis, Chronic Plaque Psoriasis, Non-Infectious Intermediate and Others), Type (Biologics and Biosimilars), Dosage Strength (20MG/0.4MLG, 40MG/0.8MLG and Others), Drug Type (Humira, Amgevita, Imraldi, Hyrimoz, Yuflyma, Hulio, Idacio), Population Type (Children and Adults), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others) Countries Covered Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland and Rest of Europe Market Players Covered The major companies which are dealing in the market are AbbVie Inc. Sandoz International GmbH, Amgen Inc., Mylan N.V. (A subsidiary of Viatris), Biogen, Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi SwissBioSim GmbH, Alvotech, Biocad, Coherus BioSciences, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc., Synermore Biologics, Prestige BioPharma Ltd., and Janssen Global Services, LLC among others

Adalimumab Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis

The prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is increasing worldwide and this has been reported that globally, the annual incidence of RA is nearly 3 cases per 10,000 populations. Rheumatoid arthritis leads to development of inflammatory symptoms which can be treated by several drug therapies involving biological therapies among others. One of the most innovative biological therapy discovered for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis includes adalimumab, a monoclonal antibody which targets the immune cells and slows down the recruitment of immune cells that leads to decrease the inflammation at target site. The continuous rise in rheumatoid arthritis globally and in the European region has badly affected the life of sufferers and thus disease is also putting a great burden over the healthcare professionals.

Rise in geriatric population

The geriatric population is increasing living for longer period of time with several types of chronic conditions. This has been reported that the pace of ageing population is too high and is expanding at a dramatic rate. The condition of rheumatoid arthritis is said to be associated with increase in older population. According to a study, about 703 million people were over the age of 65 years old or over in the year 2019. North America and Europe had over 200 million older age people. The study also suggested that the population has already been observed to be significantly older and rising slowly about 48%. Adult’s population suffering from rheumatoid arthritis is increasing who are largely dependent on adalimumab therapy. This thus signifies that increasing geriatric population is acting as driver for market growth.

Increasing number of contract research organizations (CRO)

Contract research organizations provide with the support for clinical trials and other research activities conducted for drugs and medical devices. Contract Research Organisation (CRO) helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for the drug development process and to reduce the overall cost of clinical trials. As various adalimumab are extensively under the clinical trials in order to fulfil the unmet demands of patients suffering from inflammatory diseases, the increasing number of contract research organizations is boosting the market growth. There is an increase in the number of contract research organizations which has simplified the process of adalimumab drugs and reduced the time needed for drug development.

Opportunities

Strategic initiatives by market players

The demand for adalimumab has boosted in the region as well as globally, due to the growth in the rise in various chronic diseases and the rise in geriatric population. These favourable factors accomplishing enhance the need for the drugs, and to accomplish the market demand, minor and major market players are utilizing various strategies

Also, the rise in healthcare expenditure by the government in the region will provide structural integrity and future opportunities for the adalimumab market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Restraints/Challenges

However, the high cost associated with the drugs and some side effects seen after using drugs may hamper the growth of the market. Additionally, stringent rules and regulations will further challenge the market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This adalimumab market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on arthritis market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Post COVID-19 Impact on Adalimumab Market

The COVID-19 has not that much affected in the growth of the market. As there is rise in the prevalence of various diseases in the region such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s diseases and among others lead to rise in the development of various drugs in the market. Hence the need for the adalimumab drugs keep rising in the COVID-19 period as well.

Recent Development

In October 2018, Sandoz, a Novartis division and the pioneer and global leader in biosimilars, today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its biosimilar, HyrimozTM (adalimumab-adaz). The FDA granted approval for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) in patients four years of age and older, psoriatic arthritis (PsA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), adult Crohn’s disease (CD), ulcerative colitis (UC) and plaque psoriasis (Ps).

Europe Adalimumab Market Scope

Europe adalimumab market is segmented into indication, type, dosage strength, drug type, population type, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Indication

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Crohn’s Disease

Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Ulcerative Colitis

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

Non-Infectious Intermediate

Others

On the basis of indication, Europe adalimumab market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, hidradenitis suppurativa, ulcerative colitis, chronic plaque psoriasis, non-infectious intermediate and others.

Type

Biologics

Biosimilars

On the basis of type, Europe adalimumab market is segmented into biologics and biosimilars.

Dosage Strength

20MG/0.4MLG

40MG/0.8MLG

Others

On the basis of dosage strength, Europe adalimumab market is segmented into 20MG/0.4MLG, 40MG/0.8MLG and others.

Drug Type

Humira

Amgevita

Imraldi

Hyrimoz

Yuflyma

Hulio

Idacio

On the basis of drug type, Europe adalimumab market is segmented into Humira, Amgevita, Imraldi, Hyrimoz, Yuflyma, Hulio and Idacio.

Population Type

Children

Adults

On the basis of population type, Europe adalimumab market is segmented into children and adults.

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

On the basis of end-users, Europe adalimumab market is segmented into hospital, specialty clinics, home healthcare and others.

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, Europe adalimumab market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others.

Adalimumab Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The adalimumab market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, indication, type, dosage strength, drug type, population type, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

Europe adalimumab market is further segmented into following countries – Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland and Rest of Europe.

Germany dominates the adalimumab market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases and research and development in the drug development in the Germany region further improves this market growth.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points, such as new and replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs, are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to high competition from local and domestic brands, and impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

The adalimumab market competitive landscape provides details by the competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus on adalimumab market.

Some of the major players operating in the adalimumab market are AbbVie Inc. Sandoz International GmbH, Amgen Inc., Mylan N.V. (A subsidiary of Viatris), Biogen, Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi SwissBioSim GmbH, Alvotech, Biocad, Coherus BioSciences, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc., Synermore Biologics, Prestige BioPharma Ltd., Janssen Global Services, LLC among others.

Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. In addition, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Europe vs. Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. Please request analyst call in case of further inquiry.