Études de marché sur les soins de santé et l’assistance sociale par taille, principaux pays, entreprises, consommation

DBMR analyse le marché pour représenter 269 227,46 millions USD d’ici 2027, avec un TCAC de 15,45 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. Les développements et technologies croissants dans le domaine de la santé stimulent la croissance du marché du tourisme de santé

Health Tourism Market Overview

The rapid access to general medical and dental care, access to procedures are not available in home country, price arbitrage and growing geriatric population will likely to accelerate the growth of the health tourism market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, emerging countries worldwide will lead to the growth opportunities of the health tourism market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High treatment cost is likely to hamper the growth of the health tourism market in the above mentioned forecast period.

According to this report Global Health Tourism Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2027. Health Tourism Market includes comprehensive information derived from depth study on Health Tourism Industry historical and forecast market data. Global Health Tourism Market Size To Expand moderately as the new developments in Health Tourism and Impact of COVID19 over the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Health Tourism Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/CORONA Virus pandemic. Report covers Health Tourism Market report is helpful for strategists, marketers and senior management, And Key Players in Health Tourism Industry.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Health Tourism Market are shown below:

By Type of Treatment (Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Others)

List of Companies Profiled in the Health Tourism Market Report are:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Fortis Healthcare

Asian Heart Institute

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation

UZ Leuven

SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Prince Court Medical Centre

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited

BARBADOSIVF

Health Tourism Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key topics that have been explained in this Health Tourism market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior where this Health Tourism report comes into play.

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Global Health Tourism Market Scope and Market Size

Health tourism market is segmented on the basis of type of treatment. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

By type of treatment, the health tourism market is segmented into cardiovascular treatment, orthopaedic treatment, dental treatment, fertility treatment, cosmetic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment and others.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Health Tourism Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Health Tourism market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Health Tourism Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Health Tourism

Chapter 4: Presenting the Health Tourism Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Health Tourism market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Health Tourism Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

