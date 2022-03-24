Étude détaillée de la segmentation du marché de la blockchain pour les soins de santé avec prévisions jusqu’en 2030 IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, Gem, Hashed Health, Medicalchain SA, iSolve, LLC

Blockchain For Healthcare Market est un rapport de marché professionnel et détaillé axé sur les moteurs primaires et secondaires, la part de marché, la taille du marché, le volume des ventes, les principaux segments et l’analyse géographique. Des modèles de pratique exceptionnels et une méthode de recherche brillante ont été utilisés pour générer ce rapport de marché qui aide les entreprises à découvrir les plus grandes opportunités de prospérer sur le marché. Une méthode de recherche facile à comprendre et l’utilisation d’excellents outils et techniques rendent ce rapport d’étude de marché Blockchain For Healthcare exceptionnel. Le rapport d’analyse de l’industrie examine les développements de produits importants et suit les acquisitions, fusions et recherches récentes dans l’industrie Blockchain For Healthcare par les principaux acteurs.

On estime que le marché de la blockchain pour les soins de santé atteindra une valeur marchande de 8362,01 millions USD d’ici 2027 et croît à un taux de TCAC de 72,0% au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027 avec des facteurs tels que le manque de sécurité des données et l’ensemble de normes agira comme frein à la croissance du marché.

Global “Blockchain for Healthcare Market” Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Blockchain for Healthcare in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Blockchain for Healthcare Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Blockchain for Healthcare Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Blockchain for Healthcare including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Blockchain for Healthcare market SWOT is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Rising adoption of blockchain technology, increasing demand of cost-effective and secured data interoperability with the help of blockchain, introduction of transparency and immutability of the distributed ledger technology and growing threats of counterfeit drugs are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the blockchain for healthcare market in the forecast period f 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing initiatives of the government and surging investment for the development of advanced solutions will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of growth of blockchain for healthcare market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Lack of data safety and standard set will acts as a market restraint for the blockchain for healthcare in the above mentioned forecast period.

A collective analysis on ‘Blockchain for Healthcare’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. Additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graps, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts much better.

Top Key Players of Blockchain for Healthcare Market Report are

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Guardtime

PokitDok, Inc

Gem

Hashed Health

Chronicled

iSolve, LLC

Patientory

Factom

Medicalchain SA

Works

SimplyVital Health, Inc

Blockchain AI Solutions Ltd

Change Healthcare

ai, Inc

……

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Blockchain for Healthcare market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Blockchain for Healthcare market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The Global Blockchain for Healthcare market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Key Segmentation of Blockchain for Healthcare Market:

Blockchain for Healthcare Market Segments by Application:

Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability

Claims Adjudication and Billing Management

Drug Supply Chain Management

Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials

Prescription Drug Abuse

Others

Blockchain for Healthcare Market Segments by End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

Blockchain for Healthcare Market Segments by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

Blockchain for healthcare market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, blockchain for healthcare market is segmented into clinical data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, drug supply chain management, drug discovery and clinical trials, prescription drug abuse and others.

Blockchain for healthcare market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blockchain for Healthcare market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blockchain for Healthcare Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Blockchain for Healthcare

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blockchain for Healthcare Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapitre 5 : Affichage de la taille du marché par type, utilisateur final et région 2010-2019

Chapitre 6: Évaluation des principaux fabricants du marché Blockchain pour les soins de santé qui comprend son paysage concurrentiel, son analyse de groupe de pairs, sa matrice BCG et son profil d’entreprise

Chapitre 7: Évaluer le marché par segments, par pays et par fabricants avec partage des revenus et ventes par pays clés (2020-2027).

Chapitre 8 & 9 : Affichage de l’annexe, de la méthodologie et de la source de données

Enfin, Blockchain for Healthcare Market est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises dans le cadre de la décision.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.