Étude de marché sur les tests d’agents pathogènes alimentaires basée sur les actions, les opportunités actuelles avec un scénario de croissance future d’ici 2028

Toutes les études réalisées dans le rapport persuasif sur le marché des tests de pathogènes alimentaires sont basées sur des groupes de grande taille au niveau mondial. Le rapport donne également une idée de l’analyse de fond complète de l’industrie qui comprend une évaluation du marché parental. Comme ce rapport d’étude de marché est formulé en tenant compte et en comprenant parfaitement les exigences spécifiques de l’entreprise, il en résulte un excellent résultat.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché mondial des tests de pathogènes alimentaires prévoit un TCAC de 8,43 % pour la période de prévision 2021-2028. La croissance et l’expansion de l’industrie des aliments et des boissons, la montée en flèche des progrès de la technologie des tests alimentaires, la sensibilisation croissante des consommateurs aux normes de sécurité alimentaire et la croissance du revenu personnel disponible des grandes entreprises sont les principaux facteurs attribuables à la croissance du marché des tests d’agents pathogènes alimentaires.

Les principaux acteurs présentés dans ce rapport sont : Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, NSF International., SGS SA, Mérieux NutriSciencesm 3M, Merck KGaA, ifp Privates Institut für Produktqualität GmbH, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., DNA Diagnostic A/S, InstantLabs, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Charm Sciences., Invisible Sentinel., Promega Corporation, QIAGEN, NEOGEN Corporation et ALS Limited parmi d’autres acteurs nationaux et mondiaux.

