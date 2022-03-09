Étude de marché sur les soins aux nourrissons néonatals (prématurés) par taille, opportunités commerciales, principales fabrications, croissance de l’industrie | CooperSurgical, Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings

Le marché mondial des soins aux nourrissons néonatals (prématurés) enregistre un TCAC substantiel de 9,25 % au cours de la période de prévision 2019-2026. Cette augmentation de la valeur marchande peut être attribuée à des facteurs tels que les traitements du travail, la fertilité induite, les soins prénatals médiocres, l’obésité et le tabagisme.

According to this report Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2027. Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market includes comprehensive information derived from depth study on Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Industry historical and forecast market data. Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market Size To Expand moderately as the new developments in Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care and Impact of COVID19 over the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/CORONA Virus pandemic.

Market Segments Outlook:

By Prenatal and Fetal Equipment (Ultrasound and Ultrasonography Devices, Fetal Doppler’s, Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Fetal Monitors)

By Neonatal Equipment (Infant Warmers & Incubators, Phototherapy Equipment, Neonatal Monitoring Devices and Respiratory Assistance & Monitoring Devices),

By Product (Delivery Systems, Bili Lights, Respiratory Assistance Devices, Thermal Control Equipment’s, Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Equipment, Pre Term Infant Formula)

By Product (Thermoregulation Devices, Monitoring Systems, Hearing Screening Devices And Vision Screening Equipment)

By End Users (Hospitals, Pediatric and Neonatal Clinics, Nursing Homes)

List of Companies Profiled in the Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market Report are:

CooperSurgical, Inc

Medtronic

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Nonin, Getinge AB

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Natus Medical Incorporated

Miracradle

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

Abbott

Analogic Corporation

….

Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market.

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

