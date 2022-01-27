Dynamique concurrentielle du marché du cannabis et perspectives mondiales 2022 – par acteurs clés, types, applications, pays, taille du marché et prévisions jusqu’en 2027

Le rapport de recherche sur le marché du cannabis de haute qualité comprend des données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, la consommation de produits, l’environnement, l’innovation technologique, les perspectives d’avenir, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques dans l’industrie ABC. L’analyse SWOT et l’analyse des cinq forces de Porter sont les deux outils utilisés de manière cohérente et prometteuse pour générer ce rapport. De plus, ces données sont également contrôlées et vérifiées par les experts du marché avant de les publier dans le rapport de marché et de les fournir au client. Un rapport international d’étude de marché sur le cannabis aide les entreprises à décider de diverses stratégies telles que la production, le marketing, les ventes ou la promotion d’un produit particulier sur le marché ou du nouveau produit à lancer.

Le marché mondial du cannabis devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché devrait croître à un TCAC de 34,7 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée.

L’analyse concurrentielle menée dans le rapport d’enquête à grande échelle Cannabis Market Research Report informe sur les mouvements des principaux acteurs du marché tels que les lancements de nouveaux produits, les expansions, les accords, les coentreprises, les partenariats et les acquisitions. Ce rapport de marché fournit des informations sur le marché qui aident à avoir une compréhension plus précise du paysage du marché, des problèmes qui pourraient s’imposer à l’industrie à l’avenir et de la meilleure façon de positionner des marques spécifiques. De plus, les entreprises peuvent décider des stratégies concernant le produit, le client, l’acteur clé, les ventes, la promotion ou le marketing en acquérant une analyse détaillée des marchés concurrentiels.

marché du cannabis, le rapport comprend des acteurs majeurs tels que O.penVAPE Shop., The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED, Medcan Australia, Sundial Growers Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, The Scotts Company LLC, Aphria Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Cannatrek .

Quelle est la segmentation du marché mondial du cannabis:

Par géographie : Amérique du Nord, Europe, Asie-Pacifique, Amérique du Sud, Moyen-Orient et Afrique

Par type de produit : bourgeons, huile, teintures, autres

Utilisation : médicale, récréative

Par variété de culture : Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Autres

Par canal de distribution : physique, numérique

The report also answers the key questions of the clients. These are:

What is the size of the Cannabis Market?

What can you look forward to in the year 2027?

What factors are impacting the growth of the Cannabis Market?

What will the market size of Cannabis be at the end of the forecast?

Which geographies and sub-segments will experience the most rapid growth?

What impact will the regulatory environment have on the cannabis market?

What are the most common strategies used by companies in the Cannabis Market?

What impact will the patent expiration have on the Cannabis Market?

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Global Cannabis Market Report 2022 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, and Forecast to 2027

Chapter 2 Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Market Trends

SWOT Analysis (section 2.1.1)

2.1.2 Analysis of Porter’s Five Forces

2.2 Analysis of Market and Growth Potential

2.3 Regional Industry News and Policies

2.3.1 Industry Policies

2.3.2 Industry News

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Cannabis Market

3.1 State of the Value Chain Analysis of the Cost Structure of Cannabis Manufacturing

3.2.1 Analysis of the Manufacturing Process

3.2.2 Cannabis Manufacturing Cost Structure

3.2.3 Cannabis Labor Costs

3.2.3.1 Cannabis Labor Costs in the Post-COVID-19 Era

3.3 Analysis of Sales and Marketing Models

3.4 Analysis of Downstream Major Customers (by Region)

3.5 Chain of Value

Chapter 4: Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries in North America

Chapter 5: Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries in Europe

Chapter 6: Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7: Types of Cannabis in the Global Market

Chapter 8: Application Segmentation in the Global Cannabis Market

Chapter 9 Cannabis Market Forecast (2022-2027)

Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate Forecast for Cannabiss Around the World (2022-2027)

Regional Market Forecasts for Cannabis (2022-2027)

Market Forecast for Cannabis in North America (2022-2027)

Market Forecast for Cannabis in Europe (2022-2027)

Market Forecast for Cannabis in Asia-Pacific (2022-2027)

Cannabis Market Forecast in the Middle East and Africa (13.2.4) (2022-2027)

Market Forecast for Cannabis in South America (13.2.5) (2022-2027)

Types of Cannabis Market Forecast (2022-2027)

Market Forecast for Cannabis by Application (2022-2027)

POST COVID-19 Cannabis Market Forecast

Chapter 10 Appendix

Chapter 11 Methodology

