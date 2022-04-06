DNA Microarray Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Advancements in DNA microarray techniques, growing prevalence of various diseases, and increasing need for rapid and accurate diagnosis are key factors fueling global market growth

The global DNA microarray market size is expected to reach USD 8677.7 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of DNA microarray technology in various applications such as cancer research, genetic disease diagnosis, and personalized medicine are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

DNA microarray is a laboratory tool used for measuring patterns of several genes simultaneously. It is a collection of microscopic DNA spots that are attached to a solid surface that aid in measuring expression of large number of genes at once. These microarrays are extensively used in gene expression, early-stage cancer detection, and drug discovery. The DNA microarray market is gaining significant traction in recent years. Increasing applications of DNA microarray technique, rapid growth in genomics and medical sector, rising prevalence of several chronic diseases and growing adoption of microarray techniques to detect various infectious diseases is boosting demand for DNA microarray across the world. Factors such as growing adoption of genetic testing, rising research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, and rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and facilities are boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing investments by leading players to develop more efficient and enhanced DNA microarrays is expected to boost growth of the global DNA microarray market during the forecast period. In addition, growing focus on R&D in cancer is projected to open lucrative opportunities for key players going ahead.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Illumina, Affymetrix, Biometrix Technology, Arrayit, Sengenics, WaferGen, Applied Microarrays, Savyon Diagnostics, Scienion AG, Gyros AB, Agilent Technologies, Roche NimbleGen Inc., ProteoGenix, NextGen Sciences, Discerna, and Luminex Corporation

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/288

The report is an investigative study that determines market growth and market scope on the basis of market trends, consumer behavior shifts, consumption and production patterns, product portfolio offered by the market, growth rate, drivers and constraints, financial positions, and existing challenges and limitations of the DNA Microarray market.

The report discusses in detail the global production capacity, demand and supply ratio, market dynamics, and comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. It provides an industry-wide analysis of the market share of each players along with their business portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business expansion plans, financial standing, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, among others.

Order this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/288

The regional bifurcation of the market analyzes key market segments such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the market growth, market size, revenue growth, market share, production and consumption, demand and supply, current and emerging trends, and technological developments in each region.

The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

DNA Microarray Market Segmentation based on Types:

Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018–2028)

Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)

Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)

DNA Microarray Market Segmentation based on Application:

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018–2028)

Gene Expression Analysis

Genotyping

Genome Cytogenetics

Drug Delivery

Other

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dna-microarray-market

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

The Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA) segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. The oDNA microarrays are preferred over cDNA as they offer more hybridization specificity and are thus used for analyzing gene expression and single nucleotide polymorphisms.

Among the application segment, the drug discovery segment is projected to account for fastest revenue growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and growing demand for DNA microarrays in drug discovery processes including disease pathway identification, compound screening, and clinical trials.

The academic & research institutes segment is projected to account for significant revenue growth during the forecast period owing to extensive use of DNA microarray in ongoing research and development activities and government funds for various research projects.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global DNA microarray market over the forecast period. Technological advancements in genomics, high prevalence of age-related chronic diseases, and access to modern research facilities are key factors contributing to global market revenue growth. In addition, high investments in research and development activities and presence of key players are fueling market growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue throughout the forecast period. Increasing investments in genomic research, high prevalence of diseases, and rising awareness about genetic testing are boosting market revenue growth.

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/288

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry or query about customization, kindly get in touch with us to know more. Our team will clear your doubts and ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Browse More reports:

Biosimilars Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/biosimilars-market-size-to-reach-usd-69-07-billion-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

Molecular Diagnostics Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/molecular-diagnostics-market-to-reach-usd-16-16-billion-by-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/ovarian-cancer-diagnostics-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-3-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Oncology Companion Diagnostics Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/oncology-companion-diagnostics-market-size-to-reach-usd-6-60-billion-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data-/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com