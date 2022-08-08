Développements récents du marché des protéines laitières, acteurs clés, tendances, risques, opportunités, moteurs, segmentation par types, applications, analyse régionale

Le marché des protéines laitières devrait croître à un taux de croissance de 13,86 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. La demande croissante de produits riches en nutriments dans les zones urbaines agira comme un facteur moteur de la croissance du marché des protéines laitières.

Les protéines sont essentielles à la croissance de l’organisme, en particulier à l’entretien de l’organisme, à la réparation et au remplacement des cellules usées ou endommagées. Les protéines séparées du lait, sous forme d’isolats, de concentrés ou d’hydrolysats, sont appelées protéines de lait. La quantité sûre d’apport en protéines par un adulte des deux sexes de tous âges ou poids corporel est de 0,75 gramme par kilogramme par jour.

Ce rapport d’étude de marché sur les protéines laitières est un aperçu absolu du marché qui couvre divers aspects tels que la définition du produit, le paysage habituel des fournisseurs et la segmentation du marché en fonction de divers paramètres tels que le type de produit, ses composants, le type de gestion et la géographie. Le rapport contient des informations vastes et complètes sur le marché, basées sur l’intelligence économique. Le rapport sur le marché des protéines laitières est généré en fonction du type de marché, de la taille de l’organisation, de la disponibilité sur site, du type d’organisation des utilisateurs finaux et de la disponibilité dans des zones telles que l’Amérique du Nord, l’Amérique du Sud, l’Europe, l’Asie-Pacifique et Moyen-Orient et Afrique.

Ce rapport de marché examine les moteurs du marché, les contraintes du marché, les défis, les opportunités et les développements clés de l’industrie du marché des protéines laitières. De plus, ce rapport d’étude de marché comprend également des détails sur l’analyse du marché, la définition du marché, la segmentation du marché, les domaines de développement clés, l’analyse concurrentielle et la méthodologie de recherche. Le rapport sur le marché des protéines laitières contient des estimations des valeurs du TCAC qui sont très importantes pour les entreprises pour décider de la valeur de l’investissement sur la période. Pour obtenir des informations exploitables sur le marché afin de créer facilement des stratégies commerciales durables et rentables, le rapport d’activité sur le marché des protéines laitières est une excellente option.

Portée du marché et marché mondial des protéines laitières

Les principaux acteurs couverts par le rapport sur le marché des protéines laitières sont Westland Milk Products; Produits laitiers de l’Idaho ; Groupe Coopératif Fonterra ; CytoSport, Inc. ; Ancre; United Dairymen de l’Arizona; Produits laitiers des prairies, Inc. ; PepsiCo ; Eriefoods.com ; Glanbia plc ; Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller; Tatura Milk Industries Ltd; Spécialités Laitières; LAÏTA PGC ; Darigold ; protéines AMCO ; ACE International et Avani Food Products. Les analystes de DBMR comprennent les atouts concurrentiels et fournissent une analyse concurrentielle pour chaque concurrent séparément.

Table of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: introduction

Section 05: Dairy Protein Market landscape

Section 06: Dairy Protein Market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: Dairy Protein Market segmentation by Technology

Section 09: Dairy Protein Market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: Dairy Protein Market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: Dairy Protein Market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: appendix

Regional Analysis for Dairy Protein Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

