Dernières avancées du marché des systèmes d’aide à la décision clinique  et perspectives d’avenir 2022 à 2029

Le marché des systèmes d’aide à la décision clinique devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 17,9 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. La croissance du L’importance et l’utilisation des outils Big Data et mHealth contribueront à accélérer la croissance du marché des systèmes d’aide à la décision clinique.

Les principaux acteurs clés présentés dans le rapport incluent :

Cerner Corporation., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Wolters Kluwer, Hearst Communications, Inc., Elsevier, IBM Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, National Decision Support Company, Zynx Health Incorporated, VisualDx, GIDEON Informatics, Inc., Evidera, EBSCO Industries, Inc., 3M, Promantra Inc., MEDITECH, Wolters Kluwer Health, Zynx Health, Elsevier B.V., IBM Watson Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Segment Analysis:

By Component (Services, Software, Hardware), Delivery Mode (On Premise, Cloud based)

By Product (Integrated CDSS, Standalone CDSS)

By Application (Advanced CDSS, Conventional CDSS)

By Model (Knowledge Based, Non-Knowledge Based)

By Type (Therapeutic, Diagnostic)

By Level of Interactivity (Active, Passive)

By Patient Care Setting (In Patient, Ambulatory Care Settings)

Market Overview:

The clinical decision support systems (CDSS) are an authoritative portion of the healthcare IT range. The path-breaking developments in the technology endorse the CDSS deployment, which make simpler the faster decision-making, handling data, and the progressive workflow capability in the patient care.However, the data security issues regarding to the cloud-based clinical decision support systems, the absence of interoperability are the factors anticipated to most likely impede the growth of the clinical decision support systems market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the developing of the nations, the technical developments and social media addition are to extend profitable opportunities for the growth of the clinical decision support systems market in the forecast period. Despite that, the need of the high funds in the infrastructure for applying clinical decision support systems, the shortage of skilled it specialists in the healthcare industry further challenge the growth of the clinical decision support systems market in the near future.

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

