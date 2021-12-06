Demande, informations et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Chikungunya Treatment Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the chikungunya treatment will exhibit a CAGR of around 7.40% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising prevalence of dengue in tropical and sub-tropical regions, increased government initiatives and funding to fight against dengue, surge in the research and development activities for the development of novel drugs and therapies and increased expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure are the major factors attributable to the growth of chikungunya treatment market.

The major players covered in the chikungunya treatment market report are Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher., Hologic, Inc., BD, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, bioMérieux SA, Zydus Cadila, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Themis Bioscience GmbH, Bharat Biotech., Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Nano Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Hawaii Biotech Inc. and Integral Molecular among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Chikungunya Treatment Market Share Analysis

The chikungunya treatment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to chikungunya treatment market.

Chikungunya is a viral diseases caused by the chikungunya virus. The virus is transmitted to the body by the day-biting infected mosquitoes. Chikungunya can also spread among other animals such as rodents. The most common symptoms of chikungunya are viral fever and joint pains.

Growing awareness about mosquito-transmitted infections is a major factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure and upsurge in the demand for novel therapies and treatment are other factors also fostering the growth of the market. Increasing personal disposable income and increasing initiatives by the government to control mosquito infestation are some other indirect determinants that will create lucrative market growth opportunities.

However, non-favourable reimbursement scenario in the developing and under developed economies will pose a major challenge to the market growth. High costs associated with treatment and diagnosis will further derail the market growth rate. Lack of awareness regarding the symptoms in backward areas will also put a halt on the market growth rate.

This chikungunya treatment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Chikungunya Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

The chikungunya treatment market is segmented on the basis of strain type, treatment, drug class, drugs, route of administration, end- users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of strain type, the chikungunya treatment market is segmented into aedes aegypti and aedes albopictus.

On the basis of treatment, the chikungunya treatment market is segmented medication and vaccination.

On the basis of drug class, the chikungunya treatment market is segmented into analgesics, antipyretics, vaccines and others.

On the basis of drugs, the chikungunya treatment market is segmented into acetaminophen, dengvaxia and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the chikungunya treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

On the basis of end- users, the chikungunya treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare settings, specialty clinics, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the chikungunya treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and others.

Chikungunya Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The chikungunya treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, strain type, treatment, drug class, drugs, route of administration, end- users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the chikungunya treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the chikungunya treatment market owing to the rising expenditure for the development of research and development proficiencies and favourable reimbursement scenario in this region. Asia-Pacific is projected to score highest growth rate and exhibit the highest CAGR for the forecast period. This is because of the rising expenditure to develop healthcare infrastructure, rising initiatives by the government to spread awareness and increasing personal disposable income.

The country section of the chikungunya treatment market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

The chikungunya treatment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

