Demande future du marché des extraits botaniques, stratégies commerciales, croissance de l’industrie, perspectives régionales, défis et prévisions par

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the botanical extracts market which was valued at USD 6.10 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 10.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

Type (Spice Extracts, Herb Extracts, Flower Extracts, Botanical Extracts, Fruit Extracts, and Marine Plant Extracts), Form (Powder, Liquid, and Leaf Extracts), Product type (Organic and Conventional), Application (Food Products, Sports Nutrition, Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Aromatherapy, Animal Feed, and Others), Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Ransom Naturals Ltd. (U.K.), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.), Synthite Industries Ltd. (India), Martin Bauer Group (Germany), Kalsec, Inc. (U.S.), Synergy Flavors Inc. (U.S.), Prinova Group (U.S.), PT. Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Döhler GmbH (Germany), Bell Flavors & Fragrances (U.S.), Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Kuber Impex Ltd. (India)

Rising demand for ready to use products

Manufacturers are investing in innovative marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements

Market Definition

Botanical extracts are herbal-product of various types. Herbal extract is created when a solvent reacts with plant material, dissolving some of its components. Once separated from the insoluble plant materials, the remaining solution is the extract, which can be left in liquid form or removed to produce a solid extract.

Key Players Operating in the Botanical Extracts Market Are:

Ransom Naturals Ltd. (U.K.)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.)

Synthite Industries Ltd. (India)

Martin Bauer Group (Germany)

Kalsec, Inc. (U.S.)

Synergy Flavors Inc. (U.S.)

Prinova Group (U.S.)

PT. Indesso Aroma (Indonesia)

Döhler GmbH (Germany)

Bell Flavors & Fragrances (U.S.)

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Kuber Impex Ltd. (India),

Major Segments:-

The botanical extracts market is segmented on the basis of type, form, product type, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Form

Powder

Liquid

Leaf extracts

Type

Spice Extracts

Herb Extracts

Flower Extracts

Botanical Extracts

Fruit Extracts

Marine Plant Extracts

Product type

Organic

Conventional

Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Food Products

Sports Nutrition

Beverages

Nutraceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Aromatherapy

Animal Feed

Others

Botanical Extracts Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The botanical extracts market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, form, product type, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the botanical extracts market report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global botanical extracts market. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to rising consumer awareness of the benefits of consuming products containing natural plant-derived extracts, the abundance of aromatic medicinal plants, increasing competition for natural resources, which causes consumers to focus on healthier lifestyles, and government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region.

Europe is expected to grow during forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the increasing demand for ready-to-drink beverages in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Botanical Extracts Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The increase application of botanical extracts in the dietary supplements industries

Botanical extract is widely used in the manufacture of dietary supplements. Botanical extracts and dietary supplements aid in blood sugar regulation, blood pressure regulation, weight management, disease prevention, and exercise recovery. It’s available in capsules, liquids, and powdered form. Dietary supplement consumption has been increasing in recent years, and the market is expected to grow at an exponential rate in the near future. The global nutritional supplement market is expanding as a result of rising healthcare costs and a subsequent emphasis on preventive medicine. Consumers’ health consciousness is growing around the world, which is impacting the sales of dietary supplements as healthy alternatives to conventional medication.

Shift in the lifestyle as well as growing demand from the personal care industry

An increasing working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets are some of the factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. The growing use of botanicals as natural ingredients in the personal care industry is expected to drive growth in the global botanical capsule market. Additionally, rising disposable income levels, rising food and beverage expenditure, and rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles are expected to drive botanical extracts market growth.

Opportunity

The growing global demand for organic products is expected to provide market participants with a lucrative opportunity in the coming years. Due to the high demand for botanical’s functional properties, manufacturers in the global botanical market constantly introduce new and innovative products. They are also introducing ready-to-consume variants in order to broaden their product portfolio and boost overall sales. Furthermore, they are investing in innovative marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements, which are expected to boost market growth in the coming years.

Restraints

One of the major constraints is the current shortage of raw materials required to manufacture products containing botanical extracts. Another significant constraint is that the prices of these raw materials can fluctuate dramatically over the course of a week or even on a single day. This unpredictability can make it difficult for food and beverage companies to plan overall production for a given period.

This botanical extracts market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the botanical extracts market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our botanical will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Recent Development

Doehler introduced natural herb and spice extracts and natural blossom flavours in Febraury 2019. This launch aimed to meet the rapidly increasing demand for botanical flavours in the food and beverage industries.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Botanical Extracts industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Botanical Extracts market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global Botanical Extracts market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Botanical Extracts market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Table of Content: Global Botanical Extracts Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Global Botanical Extracts Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Botanical Extracts Market

Chapter 3: Global Market Size Competition by Industry Producers

Chapter 4: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions

Chapter 5: Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically

Chapter 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis, on the basis of Application

Chapter 8: Market Industry Value Chain

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Economic Indicators, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Botanical Extracts Market Forecast Period

Chapter 14: Future of the Market

Chapter 15: Appendix

