Demande future du marché des coussins d’extérieur en Asie-Pacifique , stratégies commerciales, croissance de l’industrie, perspectives régionales, défis et prévisions par 

Définition du marché

Les coussins de chaise d’extérieur sont des coussins d’oreiller utilisés pour compenser les parties difficiles de la chaise afin de fournir un confort et une facilité supplémentaires, ainsi qu’une sensation de détente. Il existe différents physiques de chaises d’extérieur, et certaines ont tendance à être matelassées, unies ou cousues.

Some chair cushions possess holding bands that can stop this from falling or displacing. Other individuals tend to be additional, most likely having a mattress pillow but are miniature in dimensions that are perfect to become placed at your back. Examples of these tend to be throw pillows and those soft cushions with back and chairs supports. Outdoor chair cushions come in distinct colors and types or prints that happen to be suitable for decorative purposes.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Thousand, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Chair Cushions, Chaise Lounge Cushions, Deep Seating, Bench, Settee, Ottoman and Others), Material (Inflatable Cushion, Foam Cushion, Plastic, Glue, Rubber, Upholstery Fabric and Others), Features (Ties, Slip Covers, Foldable, Reversible and Others), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce and Super Market and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Others) End User (Hotels, Commercial Offices, Cafes & Restaurants, Lounge, Picnic and Others) Country Covered Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Players Covered Eddie Bauer LLC, Cascade Designs, Inc., Lowe’s, Blazing Needles, L.P. JACK WOLFSKIN – Ausrüstung für Draussen GmbH & Co. KGaA, Kohl’s, Inc., La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Naturehike Inc., Jordan Manufacturing Company, royaloakindia.com and Ningbo Comfort Furniture & Bedding Co.,ltd..

The Market Dynamics of the Asia-Pacific Outdoor Cushions Market Include:

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Shifting Consumers’ Preference Towards Adoption of Multifunctional Outdoor Cushions

Increasing consumer inclination towards outdoor activities has eventually helped the adoption of multifunctional outdoor cushions in the market as these cushions can be used by the consumers at various places and also with specific types of furniture whenever required as per the requirement. In recent times, various retailers and brands have started manufacturing outdoor cushions and these are made available to the consumers through company websites or e-commerce mediums.

Manufacturers have majorly focused on the development of materials and constantly making innovative changes in the same as these cushions need to sustain constant rain and sun and the innovation made on this lines by the manufacturers have further increased the demand of the same in the market. Customers traveling to different locations generally carry or purchase outdoor cushions as these cushions are easy to carry and can withstand almost all climatic conditions.

Stiff Competition and Reduced Profit Margins

Manufacturers are facing a hard time in generating profits from the goods which are manufactured as well as sold in the market. Due to the presence of multiple players in the market, there is a chance of earning fewer profits as other players in the market have more competitive pricing and ultimately it generates less revenue for the manufacturers.

Small players have disrupted the market and changed the overall dynamics of the market as these players focus on manufacturing outdoor cushions and thus tend to earn as many profits from the same. Large manufacturers tend to attract consumers by dropping prices, companies hope to lure customers away from competitors.

Increasing Number of Stadiums and Cumulative Government Investment in Public Gardens and Parks

An increasing number of stadiums, parks, and public gardens as the government is investing a lot on the same has eventually increased the need for outdoor cushions and other required essentials in the market. Consumers prefer comfort over price and tend to spend a lot more and maintain a standard of living whenever they are out at the stadiums or parks.

Governments across the globe are partnering with private players and investing more in public gardens and parks which allows people to enjoy and relax at these places and eventually increase the need for outdoor cushions which are prominently used to provide comfort to the end-users.

High Maintenance Cost

The cost of maintaining outdoor cushions is comparatively on a higher side as these cushions are prone to attract dirt and other unnecessary things due to their continued presence the outdoors, these increase the necessity to clean these cushions very often which is costly, as well as time, consuming.

The costs incurred by the end-users in maintaining the cushions are on a higher side which decreases the demand of the same in the market and acts as a major challenge for the growth. Manufacturers are coming up with materials that can withstand dust and dirt and require less cleaning so that it will reduce the maintenance cost incurred by the end-users in cleaning the outdoor cushions.

This Outdoor Cushions market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Recent Developments

Eddie Bauber LLC has entered into the outdoor equipment rentals model. Overall, this rental business has helped increase the revenue generated by the company.

Kohl’s, Inc. has launched a new range of outdoor pillows and cushions. The launch of this product has helped in increasing the revenue and catering to a wide set of consumers

Top Key players in Asia-Pacific Outdoor Cushions Market Report: Eddie Bauer LLC., Cascade Designs, Inc., Lowe’s, Blazing Needles, L.P. JACK WOLFSKIN – Ausrüstung für Draussen GmbH & Co. KGaA, Kohl’s, Inc., La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Naturehike Inc., Jordan Manufacturing Company, royaloakindia.com and Ningbo Comfort Furniture & Bedding Co., ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Asia-Pacific outdoor cushions market is segmented on the basis of product, material, features, distribution channel, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Product

Chair Cushions

Chaise Lounge Cushions

Deep Seating

Bench

Settee

Ottoman

Others

On the basis of by product, Asia-Pacific outdoor cushions market is segmented into chair cushions, chaise lounge cushions, deep seating, bench, settee, ottomans, and others.

By Material

Inflatable Cushion

Foam Cushion

Plastic

Glue

Rubber

Upholstery Fabric

Others

On the basis of by material, Asia-Pacific outdoor cushions outdoor market is segmented into inflatable cushion, foam cushion, plastic, glue, rubber, upholstery fabric, and others.

Features

Ties,

Slip Covers,

Foldable,

Reversible

Others

On the basis of by features, the Asia-Pacific outdoor cushions market is segmented into ties, slip covers, foldable, reversible and others.

Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Super Market And Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others.

On the basis of distribution channel, Asia-Pacific outdoor cushions market is segmented into e-commerce and super market and hypermarkets, specialty stores and others.

End user

Hotels

Commercial Offices

Cafes & Restaurants

Lounge

Picnic

OthersOn the basis of end-user, Asia-Pacific outdoor cushions market is segmented into hotels, commercial offices, cafes & restaurants, lounge, picnic and others.

Asia-Pacific Outdoor Cushions Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Asia-Pacific outdoor cushions market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided based on product, material, features, distribution channel, and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific outdoor cushions market report are Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

China dominates in the Asia-Pacific outdoor cushions market due to the changing preferences of consumers towards traveling and adopting outdoor activities instead of indoor ones.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of thepointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market development pace of the Asia-Pacific Outdoor Cushions market?

What are the key factors driving the Asia-Pacific Outdoor Cushions market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the market openings, market hazard and market outline of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Asia-Pacific Outdoor Cushions market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Asia-Pacific Outdoor Cushions market?

What are the Asia-Pacific Outdoor Cushions market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Asia-Pacific Outdoor Cushions industries?

What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?

