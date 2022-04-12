Demande future, analyse et perspectives du marché des machines à laver | Alliance Laundry Systems LLC (États-Unis), Girbau Amérique du Nord (États-Unis), Electrolux Electrolux (Suède)

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que la valeur marchande des machines à laver , qui était de 57,36 milliards USD en 2021, devrait atteindre la valeur de 111,40 milliards USD d’ici 2029, avec un TCAC de 8,65 % au cours de la période de prévision.

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les machines à laver est un aperçu absolu du marché qui couvre divers aspects de la définition du produit, de la segmentation du marché en fonction de divers paramètres et du paysage de fournisseurs établi. Ce rapport de marché englobe des aspects essentiels du marché qui incluent, mais sans s’y limiter, les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, les tendances futures, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques sur le marché. Le rapport Machine à laver met en lumière les principales tendances de l’industrie, la taille du marché, les estimations de parts de marché et le volume des ventes qui aident l’industrie de l’alimentation et des boissons / FMCG à spéculer sur les stratégies pour améliorer le retour sur investissement (ROI).

Obtenez un exemple de copie de la brochure PDF @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-washing-machine-market&Rohit

Avec une analyse exhaustive du paysage concurrentiel, les auteurs du rapport sur le marché Machine à laver ont fait une brillante tentative pour explorer les développements clés, les prix et les tactiques commerciales, ainsi que les plans futurs des principales entreprises. Outre les performances des acteurs du marché Machine à laver en termes de revenus et de ventes, les analystes ont mis en lumière leur production, les zones desservies, la marge brute et d’autres facteurs importants. En outre, le rapport Machine à laver aide les acteurs à prendre le dessus sur la concurrence du marché car il analyse en profondeur le positionnement sur le marché, la croissance du marché et le portefeuille de produits de leurs concurrents.

Principaux acteurs mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur les machines à laver :

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC (États-Unis)

Girbau Amérique du Nord (États-Unis)

Electrolux Electrolux (Suède)

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd (New Zealand)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US)

Haier Inc. (China)

IFB Industries Limited (India)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED (India)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

BSH Home (Germany)

Midea Group (China)

Whirlpool Corporation (US)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Godrej (India)

Miele & Cie. KG (Germany)

Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany)

SHARP CORPORATION (Japan)

Arcelik A.Ş. (Turkey)

View this Full Premium Reports (includingTOC &Charts) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-washing-machine-market&Rohit

Global Washing Machine Market Scope

The washing machine market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, capacity, end use, application and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Dryers

On the basis of product, the washing machine market is segmented into fully automatic, semi-automatic, dryers. Fully automatic is further sub segmented into front load and top load.

Technology

Smart Connected

Conventional

On the basis of technology, the washing machine market is segmented into smart connected, and conventional.

Capacity

Less than 6KG

6.1-8KG

Above 8KG

On the basis of capacity, the washing machine market is segmented into less than 6kg, 6.1-8kg, and above 8kg.

End use

Commercial

Residential

On the basis of end use, the washing machine market is segmented into commercial, and residential.

Application

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

On the basis of application, the washing machine market is segmented into healthcare, hospitality, and others.

Sales channel

E-Commerce

Retail Chains

Direct Sales

On the basis of sales channel, the washing machine market is segmented into e-commerce, retail chains, and direct sales.



Global Washing Machine Market Analysis and Size

Rising pollution level owing to the various reasons such as surging buildings and construction activities, rising number of automobiles and so on leads to dirtying the clothes. Moreover, global warming has increased the earth’s temperature resulting in more and excessive sweating. All this calls for a product that can wash the clothes and ready them as new. This is where washing machines come into play.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the washing machine market value, which was USD 57.36 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 111.40 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period. « Residential » accounts for the most prominent end use segment in the washing machine market owing to the growing urbanization and increasing personal disposable income. The washing machine market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Based on region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The automotive Washing Machine requires significant initial investments, which becomes the entry barrier for the small companies in the market. The availability of distinct technologies related to ATIS in the region such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has propelled the demand for automotive ATISs. Increasing number of manufacturers in the Europe region increases the scope of the market.

Reasons for buying this report:

* It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenarios.

* For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

* It offers a six-year assessment of Washing Machine Market.

* It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

* Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

* It offers a regional analysis of Washing Machine Market along with the business profiles of several stakeholders.

* It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Washing Machine Market.

Purchase this Premium report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-washing-machine-market?Rohit

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Nous fournissons une variété de services tels que des rapports de l’industrie vérifiés sur le marché, des analyses de tendances technologiques, des études de marché formatives, des conseils stratégiques, des analyses de fournisseurs, des analyses de production et de demande, des études d’impact sur les consommateurs, etc.

Contactez-nous

Data Bridge Market Research

États-Unis : + 1 888 387 2818

Royaume-Uni : + 44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong : + 852 8192 7475

Courriel – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com z