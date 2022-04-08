Demande et portée du marché de la pasteurisation non thermique avec perspectives, stratégies commerciales, défis et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

non-thermal pasteurization market size is expected to reach USD 6.34 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to the rising need to ensure the microbiological safety of processed dairy products without the loss of nutritional value of food products. Increasing consumer demand for high-quality, minimally processed food has been driving growth of non-thermal pasteurization technologies in the food processing industries. The inadequacy of traditional food processing technologies has been boosting the demand for non-thermal pasteurization.

The Global non thermal pasteurization Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Hiperbaric, JBT Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Bosch, FresherTech, Nordion Inc., MULTIVAC, Stansted Fluid Power Products Ltd., and DUKANE.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size.

Emergen Research has segmented global non-thermal pasteurization market on the basis of food form, technique, application, and region:

Food Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Liquid Solid



Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Pulsed electric fields (PEF) High Pressure Processing (HPP) Microwave Volumetric Heating (MVH) Ultrasonic Irradiation Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Food Beverages Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics



The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global non thermal pasteurization market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the non thermal pasteurization market ?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the non thermal pasteurization market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the non thermal pasteurization market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global non thermal pasteurization market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

