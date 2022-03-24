Demande du marché des vaporisateurs nasaux , taille, part, opportunités, tendances et prévisions jusqu’en 2028 | ADAPT Pharma, Sandoz International GmbH, Cipla, Aurena, J Pharmaceuticals

Dernière publication de l’étude de recherche sur le marché mondial des vaporisateurs nasaux, offre un aperçu détaillé des facteurs qui influencent le champ d’activité mondial. Le rapport d’étude de marché Spray nasal montre les dernières informations sur le marché, l’analyse de la situation actuelle avec les tendances à venir et la répartition des produits et services. Le rapport fournit des statistiques clés sur l’état du marché, la taille, la part et les facteurs de croissance du spray nasal. Ce rapport d’étude de marché mondial de haute qualité sur le spray nasal est une solution définitive pour le succès des entreprises aux niveaux local, régional et international. Tous les facteurs du marché sont décrits dans le rapport selon les besoins pour définir le sujet et fournir un maximum d’informations pour une meilleure prise de décision. Plusieurs autres facteurs tels que l’importation, l’exportation, la marge brute, le prix, le coût et la consommation sont également analysés dans la section de la production, de l’approvisionnement, des ventes et de l’état du marché.

DBMR analyses the Nasal Spray Market to account to USD 22.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.12% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing cases of allergic rhinitis and infections will help in driving the growth of the nasal spray market. Nasal spray market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the North America region with countries such as U.S. and Canada. Growth in healthcare industry and increasing concern associated with the self-care management will further accelerate the market growth in the region

Overview: Changing lifestyle across the globe, improving patient compliance, growing geriatric population, increasing level of pollution, painless way of administrating drug will likely to accelerate the growth of the nasal spray market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, adoption of nasal spray as an effective route of drug administration and rising demand for self-administration will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the nasal spray market in the above mentioned forecast period. Stringent regulatory policies by healthcare authority will likely to hamper the growth of the nasal spray market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Nasal Spray Market are shown below:

By Product Type (Decongestion Nasal Spray, Steroid Nasal Spray, Salt Water Solution/ Saline Nasal Spray, Others)

By Container Design (Pressurized Canisters, Pump Bottles)

By Dosage Form (Unit/Single Dose, Bi Dose, Multi Dose)

By Prescription Mode (Over the Counter, Prescription Based)

By Therapeutic Class (Antihistamine, Nasal Steroids, Mast Cell Inhibitor, Anticholinergic), Application (Nasal Congestion, Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Central Nervous System Disorders, Vaccination, Others)

By End User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Clinics, Community Health Care)

List of Companies Profiled in the Nasal Spray Market Report are:

Nasal Spray Market Development

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC announced the launch of Tosymra nasal spray in October 2019 which was recently acquired by the company from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited. This is specially designed for the treatment of migraine in adults. With this, the company wants to strengthen themselves in the migraine portfolio and strengthen their market position.

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Global Nasal Spray Market Scope and Market Size

Nasal spray market is segmented on the basis of product type, container design, dosage form, prescription mode, therapeutic class, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the nasal spray market is segmented into decongestion nasal spray, steroid nasal spray, salt water solution/saline nasal spray, others

On the basis of container design, the nasal spray market is segmented into pressurized canisters and pump bottles

Based upon dosage form, the nasal spray market is segmented into bi dose and multi dose

The prescription mode in nasal spray is segmented into over the counter and prescription based

On the basis of therapeutic classes, the nasal spray market is segmented into antihistamine, nasal steroids, mast cell inhibitor and anticholinergic

Based upon application, the nasal spray market is segmented into nasal congestion, allergic and non-allergic rhinitis, central nervous system disorders, vaccination and others

Nasal spray market has also been segmented based on the end user into home care settings, hospitals, clinics and community health care

