Demande du marché des solutions de gestion de la santé de la population , taille, part, opportunités, tendances et prévisions jusqu’en 2028 | Meilleurs joueurs : Koninklijke Philips NV, Cerner, McKesson, Healthagen, Optum

Population Health Management Solutions Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% to an estimated value of USD 147.44 billion by 2027 with factors such as with the factors like safety concern and data breach along with dearth of data interoperability will act as a restrain to the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Overview:

Increasing focus on preventive care, rising occurrences of chronic diseases among geriatric population, introduction of healthcare IT solutions and implementation of affordable care act in the U.S. are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the population health management solutions market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing need of value based care model will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of population health management solutions market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Security concern and data breaching and lack of data interoperability are acting as a market restraint for the growth of population health management solutions during the above mentioned forecast period.

Key Segmentation of Population Health Management Solutions Market:

By Component (Software, Services)

By Mode of Delivery (Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based)

By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Employer Groups, Government Bodies)

Top Key Players of Population Health Management Solutions Market Report are

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Healthagen

Optum, Inc

IBM Corporation

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

Health Catalyst

i2i Population Health

Accenture

Deloitte LLP

NXGN Management, LLC

Fonemed

Xerox Corporation

Medecision, ZeOmega

Global Population Health Management Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

Population health management solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on component, population health management solutions market is segmented into software and services.

Population health management solutions market has also been segmented based on the end user into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, employer groups and government bodies.

Based on mode of delivery, population health management solutions market is segmented into web-based, on-premise and cloud-based.

Population Health Management Solutions Market Segments by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Population Health Management Solutions Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Population Health Management Solutions market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Population Health Management Solutions Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Population Health Management Solutions

Chapter 4: Presenting the Population Health Management Solutions Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapitre 6: Évaluation des principaux fabricants du marché Solutions de gestion de la santé de la population qui comprend son paysage concurrentiel, son analyse de groupe de pairs, sa matrice BCG et son profil d’entreprise

Chapitre 7: Évaluer le marché par segments, par pays et par fabricants avec partage des revenus et ventes par pays clés (2020-2027).

Chapitre 8 & 9 : Affichage de l’annexe, de la méthodologie et de la source de données

Enfin, le marché des solutions de gestion de la santé de la population est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises dans le cadre de décision.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.