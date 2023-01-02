Défis, tendances et dynamique de l’industrie des moteurs de croissance du marché des logiciels de gestion agricole, prévisions d’ici 2029

Le marché mondial des logiciels de gestion agricole était évalué à 2,10 milliards USD en 2021 et devrait atteindre 6,78 milliards USD d’ici 2029, enregistrant un TCAC de 15,78 % au cours de la période de prévision 2022-2029.

This Farm Management Software Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production However analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Farm Management Software market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Players Mentioned in the Farm Management Software Market Research Report:

Grownetics, Inc. (US), Auroras s.r.l. (Italy), Granular, Inc. (San Francisco), TOPCON CORPORATION (Japan), The Climate Corporation (US), Farmers Edge Inc (Canada), DICKEY-john. (US), Conservis (US), Ag Leader Technology. (US), Raven Industries, Inc. (US), Iteris, Inc. (US), Reed Business Information Ltd (US), AgJunction (Canada), Trimble Inc. (US), Deere & Company. (US), Mothive (US), CropX inc. (US), Ceres Imaging, Inc (US), GAMAYA (Switzerland), AgriData Incorporated. (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US),and Aker Solutions (Norway), among others

Farm Management Software Market Segmentations:

Agriculture Type

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse Farming

Others

Delivery Model

Local/Web Based

Cloud Based

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS).

Service Provider

System Integrators

Managed Service Providers

Farm Operation Services

Data Services

Analytics Services

Assisted Professional Service Providers

Supply Chain Management Services

Climate Information Services

Others

Connectivity Service Providers

Maintenance

Upgradation and Support Service Providers

Application

Precision Farming

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

Livestock Monitoring

Feeding Management

Heat Stress Management

Milk Harvesting

Breeding Management

Animal Comfort Management

Behaviour Monitoring and Management

Others

Fish Farming

Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

Feeding Management

Water Quality Management

Others

Smart Greenhouse Farming

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Management

Yield Monitoring

Water and Fertilizer Management

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Farm Management Software market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Farm Management Software Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Farm Management Software market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Farm Management Software Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Farm Management Software Market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Farm Management Software industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Farm Management Software market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global Farm Management Software market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Farm Management Software market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Farm Management Software Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Farm Management Software market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Farm Management Software market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Farm Management Software market?

Quels indicateurs sont susceptibles de stimuler le marché des logiciels de gestion agricole?

Quelles sont les principales stratégies des principaux acteurs du marché Logiciel de gestion agricole pour étendre leur présence géographique ?

Quelles sont les principales avancées du marché Logiciel de gestion agricole ?

Comment les normes réglementaires affectent-elles le marché des logiciels de gestion agricole ?

