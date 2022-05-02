Data Center Interconnect Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast

Ce rapport sur le marché 2022-2029 décrit une évaluation approfondie et une étude professionnelle sur l’état actuel et futur du marché de Ce marché à travers le monde, y compris des faits et des chiffres précieux. Ce rapport de marché fournit un aperçu complet de ce marché, y compris les définitions, la portée, le segment par type, la production et le TCAC (%) Comparaison, part, application, région, état des revenus et perspectives, capacité, état de la production et perspectives, consommation, exportation, importation , taux de croissance, moteurs du marché et opportunités, marchés/pays émergents

The data center interconnect market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.45% over the projected period of 2020-2027. The Databridge Market Research Report on Data Center Infestation Markets provides analysis and insights on a variety of factors that are expected to prevail throughout the forecast period. Affects market growth.

Data Center Interconnect (DCI) technology uses high-speed packet optical connectivity to connect two or more data centers over short, medium, or long distances. Some large-scale operations use DCI to connect their own data centers within the enhanced enterprise infrastructure, while connecting with partners, cloud providers, or data center operators for data sharing and resources. Some facilitate sharing and address disaster recovery requirements.

Global Data Center Interconnection Market Dynamics:

Market scope and size of global data center interconnects

The data center interconnect market is segmented based on products, applications and technologies . Growth between segments helps us analyze growth niche pockets and strategies to approach markets and determine the difference between core application areas and target markets.

Based on the product, the data center interconnect market is divided into products, software and services.

Based on the application , the data center interconnect market is real-time disaster recovery and business continuity, shared data and resource / server high availability clusters (geoclustering), consumer and workload (VM), and data (storage) mobility. It is divided into.

Based on technology, the data center interconnect market is divided into CSP, CNP / ICP, government and enterprise.

Global Data Center Interconnection Market Segmentation:

Global data center interconnect market, by product (products, software, services), applications (real-time disaster recovery and business continuity, highly available clusters of shared data and resources / servers (geoclustering), consumers and workloads (VMs), Data (storage)) Mobility), Technology (CSP, CNP / ICP, Government and Enterprise), Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Other South Africa, Germany, Italy, UK, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, other Europe, Japan, China, India, South Africa, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, other Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, etc. Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2027

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic has adopted a « work-at-home » strategy in the organization, increasing the need for passive authentication. Many organizations have experienced process and security vulnerabilities in remote work environments as cyberattacks increase.

In addition, cyber threats, data thefts and phishing attacks have increased worldwide during the pandemic. This has increased the implementation of advanced passive authentication technologies.

Many market participants are announcing advanced authentication technologies and identifying validation factors that provide users with ease of use and convenience.

Key drivers of the report: –

This report describes the brand positioning model and how to establish a competitive advantage in the minds of customers in the market.

Learn about the brand resonance model, which describes how to leverage your competitive advantage and build strong and positive loyalty relationships with your brand’s customers.

It also describes a brand value chain model that shows how to track the value creation process and better understand the economic impact of marketing spend and investment to create loyal customers and strong brands.

