Croissance technologique du marché mondial du forage robotique, état de l’industrie, tendances, demande et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Le rapport sur « le marché du forage robotique publié par Data Bridge Market Research , aperçu par principaux fabricants, tendances, croissance de l’industrie, taille, analyse et prévisions de l’industrie », le rapport contient un PDF de 350 pages avec une table des matières comprenant une liste de chiffres et un tableau.

Le rapport Robotic Drilling contient des critiques sur les principaux acteurs du marché, les collaborations majeures, les fusions et acquisitions ainsi que les tendances en matière d’innovation et de politiques commerciales. Le rapport s’avère être un synopsis approfondi de l’étude, de l’analyse et de l’estimation du marché et de la manière dont il affecte cette industrie. Ce rapport d’étude de marché sur le forage robotique fournit une analyse complète de la structure du marché ainsi que les estimations des différents segments et sous-segments du marché. Les études de marché menées dans ce rapport sur le marché du forage robotique sont très attentives aux entreprises qui les aident à prendre de meilleures décisions et à développer de meilleures stratégies de production, de marketing, de vente et de promotion.

Additionally, this Robotic Drilling market report also makes available a detailed overview about product specification, technology, and product type and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. All the data and information described here aids businesses in refining their strategic decision making. This market report studies the market and this industry comprehensively by considering several aspects. This can be subjected to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change global face of the industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the robotic drilling market will witness a CAGR of 7.50% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Increasing focus on the development of new oil and gas fields especially in the developing economies, growing use of robotic drilling for a wide range of end user industries such as oil and gas and surge in industrialization especially in the developing countries are the major factors attributable to the growth of the robotic drilling market. Therefore, the robotic drilling market value would rise up to USD 8,025.65 million by 2028.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

The major players covered in the robotic drilling market report are Huisman Equipment B.V., Drillform Technical Services Ltd., DRILLMEC SPA, Nabors Industries Ltd., NOV Inc., PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION, Weatherford, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Shell group of companies, Chevron Corporation., bp p.l.c., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Valero., Phillips 66 Company., Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.,, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), SKF Evolution, Siemens, Ensign Energy Services, Sekal AS and Abraj among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the robotic drilling market is segmented into onshore and offshore.

On the basis of installation, the robotic drilling market is segmented into retrofit and new builds.

On the basis of component, the robotic drilling market is segmented into hardware and software.

On the basis of end user industry, the robotic drilling market is segmented into oil and gas.

