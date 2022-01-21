Croissance rapide sur le  marché mondial de la télésanté avec l’analyse d’impact du COVID-19

Le rapport commercial persuasif sur le potentiel de la télésanté met en évidence les tendances les plus récentes du marché. Ce document de marché dévoile les vulnérabilités qui peuvent émerger en raison de changements dans les activités commerciales ou de la présentation d’un autre élément sur le marché. Il est conçu de manière à fournir une compréhension évidente de l’industrie du potentiel de télésanté. En plus de détailler le paysage concurrentiel des principaux acteurs, ce rapport propose également une analyse complète et distincte des moteurs et contraintes du marché, une analyse détaillée de la segmentation du marché, des développements clés sur le marché et des détails sur la méthodologie de recherche. La recherche et l’analyse menées dans le rapport de premier ordre sur le potentiel de télésanté aident les clients à prévoir les investissements dans un marché émergent, l’expansion de la part de marché ou le succès d’un nouveau produit à l’aide d’une analyse d’études de marché mondiales. Il présente le profil de l’organisation, les détails du produit, la valeur de la production, les coordonnées du producteur et les parts du gâteau pour l’organisation.

Les principaux acteurs clés présentés dans le rapport incluent :

Giffen Solutions, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Chiron Health, Cisco Systems Inc., Biotricity, A&D Company, Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Biotronik, Koninklijke Philips NV, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Global Media Group, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Resideo Technologies Inc, Masimo., eVisit, edgeMED Healthcare, LLC, INTeleICU, iMDsoft, InTouch GPS, AirStrip Technologies., American Well

Analyse du segment de marché potentiel de la télésanté :

Par composant (services, logiciels et matériel)

Par mode de livraison (mode de livraison basé sur le Web, mode de livraison basé sur le cloud et mode de livraison sur site)

By End User (Providers, Payers, Patients, and Other End Users)

Market Overview:

Telehealth permits a stable connection between caregivers and nurses and provides suppliers with a constant flow of real-time patient health information. Telehealth facilities leverage technology to offer long-distance health education to enhance customer results.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the telehealth market in the forecast period are the rise in the population and the need to increase healthcare access. Furthermore, the increase in the incidence of chronic conditions and cost-benefits of telehealth is further anticipated to propel the growth of the telehealth market. Moreover, the dearth of physicians and the development in telecommunications is further estimated to cushion the growth of the telehealth market. On the other hand, the fraud in telehealth is further projected to impede the growth of the telehealth market in the timeline period.

